





NAIROBI (Reuters) – The African Union president called on Sunday for an immediate ceasefire in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and urged parties to the two-year-old conflict to agree to direct peace talks.

AU President Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigré with great concern.

“The president strongly calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian services,” the AU said in a statement.

The AU-led peace talks proposed for this month have been delayed for logistical reasons.

Tigré officials said their forces would call an immediate truce.

“Efforts to cease hostilities underscore the gravity of the humanitarian catastrophe,” Tigré officials said in the statement.

Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu; military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane; Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s national security adviser Redwan Hussein; and Abiy’s spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, on Sunday joined the call for the joint offensive by Ethiopian federal forces and the Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF) to stop.







