The chairman of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, today “firmly” condemned the “coup attempt” perpetrated this Wednesday by the military in Gabon.

In a statement issued from the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the president of the Commission (secretariat) affirmed that he follows the situation “with great concern” in Gabon and that he condemns “ firmly the attempted coup in the country as a way to resolve its current post-electoral crisis”.

Mahamat stressed “strongly that it constitutes a flagrant violation of the legal and political instruments of the African Union, including the African Charter on Elections, Democracy and Governance.”

The Chadian diplomat urged “the national Army and the security forces to stick strictly to their republican vocation, to guarantee the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, the members of his family, as well as those of his Government”.

Finally, he encouraged “all political, civil and military actors in Gabon to favor peaceful political paths that lead to a rapid return to the democratic constitutional order in the country.”

The statement was issued after Gabonese President Ali Bongo asked the international community for help in a video from his residence, where he is detained after the military announced this morning that they have seized power in the African country.

The coup leaders assured before that the president, his family and his doctor are under house arrest and they also announced the arrest of one of their sons, Noureddin Bongo Valentin, and their chief of staff, Ian Ghislain Ngoulou, among other people close to them.

The uniformed officers accused the detainees of “high treason against State institutions” and “massive embezzlement of public funds,” among other charges.

The military had announced the dissolution of all Gabonese institutions shortly after the country’s electoral commission reported Bongo’s victoryin power since the death of his father in 2009, in the controversial elections on the 26th, which the opposition considers fraudulent.

The self-styled Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) assured that these votes were not transparent, credible or inclusive, and accused the country’s government of governing “irresponsibly and unpredictably”.

reactions in the world

The defense ministers of the European Union (EU) agree that the unity they maintain in support of Ukraine must also manifest itself in Africa, especially in the Sahel, which is experiencing a complicated situation after the coup d’état in Niger in July and the this Wednesday in Gabon.

Morocco, for its part, expressed its concern on Wednesday about the situation in Gabon after the military coup against the government of Ali Bongo, and stressed the importance of preserving the stability of that African country, an ally of Rabat.

France condemned the coup and said that the electoral result of the presidential elections must be respected, “when it is known”, in an ambiguous reaction to the announcements that had been made of those results.

EFE