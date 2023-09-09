The African Union has officially joined the G20. This is reported by international news agencies. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the host of the meeting between the heads of government, invited the partnership to his opening speech on Saturday. African Union (AU) Chairman Azali Assoumani then took his place among the leaders present, after receiving a hug from Modi.

Before the summit, Modi had lobbied for the accession of the AU in the hope of making the G20 more representative. The African cooperation body consists of 55 countries. In a post on social media Modi says he is “honored” to welcome the AU as a permanent member. “This will strengthen the G20 and the voice of the Global South,” he writes.

The G20 consists of the nineteen largest economies in the world and the European Union. South Africa was the only African country represented so far. American President Joe Biden will be present in New Delhi this weekend. Russian President Vladimir Putin is absent, as is Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has sent his prime minister.