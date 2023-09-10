admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/09/2023 – 16:01

The Forum brings together the largest economies in the world, with 85% of the GDP and 2/3 of the world’s population – it is now joined by an association of 55 countries from the African continent, which until then was only represented by South Africa. The African Union, bloc which brings together 55 countries on the African continent – ​​six currently suspended due to coups d’état – and represents a population of 1.4 billion people, gained a permanent seat in the G20.

The official announcement was made this Saturday (09/09) by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during the opening of the G20 summit in New Delhi. On the occasion, Modi invited the bloc’s representative, Azali Assoumani, to sit at the table.

With this, the African Union ceases to be a guest international organization and now has the same status as the European Union, which until then was the only regional bloc that is a full member of the group. Another 19 countries are part of the G20, an economic forum that brings together the world’s largest economies, representing 85% of world GDP, 75% of international trade and approximately two-thirds of the planet’s population.

The entry of the African Union was supported by Modi, who proposed the bloc’s membership in the G20 in June, and represents a political victory for the Indian, who is trying to establish himself as leader of the Global South.

Africa underrepresented in international forums

The proposal was endorsed by EU representatives and US President Joe Biden. This week, the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, had already declared that “Africa is underrepresented in current international structures”.

Until then, South Africa was the only country on the continent in the G20 – in addition to Brazil, India and the EU, the following are also part of the forum: Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, South Korea, the United States , France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, United Kingdom, Russia and Turkey.

Block must charge access to financial resources

The arrival of the African Union to the G20 was celebrated by African leaders. President of Kenya, William Ruto said that the group should strive, among other topics, to discuss reforms in international financial institutions and multilateral development banks.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa associated the arrival of the African Union with easier access to resources that allow achieving sustainable development objectives as recommended by the United Nations.

The African Union has the youngest population in the world, and the fastest growing – there are estimates that by 2050 it will reach 2.5 million people. Around 450 million people live in the European Union.

Once the summit in New Delhi ends, Brazil will assume the presidency of the G20 for the first time since the group’s creation in 1999. The mandate will run from December this year to November 2024, when Rio de Janeiro will host the next summit.

