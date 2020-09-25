A giant rat of African breed has been awarded the Gold Medal for bravery by a UK institution. This rat had detected 39 landmines in Cambodia with its sniffing ability. It is being told that during its work, this rat has also saved thousands of lives by detecting 28 live explosives. This giant pouched rat from Africa is named Magawa, who is seven years old.On Friday, the UK charity PDSA, impressed by the work of this rat, presented the gold medal. Magawa was trained by the charity institution APOPO for this work. The charity reported that Magawa, through its work, has liberated an area equal to 20 football fields (141,000 sq m) in Cambodia from landmines and explosives.

This rat is many times faster than humans

Magawa weighs 1. 2 kg, so its weight does not explode even when moving over landmines. It is so trained that in just 30 minutes one can smell and check the area equivalent to a tennis court. Whereas, such a large area would be able to be examined in about four days with the help of a common human detector. During this time, his weight will also be prone to explosion.

Learn about the agency that trains rats

The charity institution APOPO trends these mice. The organization is registered in Belgium and operates in the African country of Tanzania. This organization has been training giant mice like Magawa since 1990. It takes one year for this institute to train a rat. After that the rat is given the title of Hero Rat. Once fully trended and certified, these mice act like sniffer dogs.

Where did landmines come from Cambodia

Cambodia has been affected by fierce civil war in the 1970s to 1980s. During this time massive landmines were laid to kill the enemies. But, after the end of the civil war, these tunnels are now killing the common people here. According to an NGO, since 1979, 64,000 people have died due to landmines in Cambodia while more than 25 thousand have been crippled.

This institution rewards animals every year

The British charity PDSA awards the best working animals every year. This is the first time in the long history of 77 years of this institution that a rat has won such an award.