An African prince is interested in buying one of Spain´s most expensive properties, an recently-built-mansion in Alcudia, according to reports this morning, according to IB3 TV.

Randy Koussou, Prince of Benin, has shown an interest in the property which has spectacular views over the Bay of Alcudia. Initially, Roman Abramóvich owner of Chelsea Football Club, was also looking to purchase the mansion when it was first built is 2017 for 57 million euros.

In the end the sale failed to take place and now it could be sold to Koussou at a reduced price. He would then offer the house to the ruling family of one of the Gulf states.