In the first match at the “Miloud Haffi” stadium in the city of Oran, coach Madjid Bougherra’s men swept the Niger national team, which counted as a surprise to the tournament with a clean five, in front of about 41,000 spectators.

The goals were scored by Ayoub Abdel Lawi (15), Ayman Mahios (23 and 34), Katakuri Burima (45 fouls in his own goal) and Sufyan Bayazid (83).

This is the first time in the history of the competition that the “Desert Foxes” reach the final match, in their second participation, after they finished fourth in the second edition in 2011.

The Algerian national team aspires to become the fourth team from the north of the continent to win the title after Tunisia (2011), Libya (2014) and Morocco (2018 and 2020).

In the second match, the “Teranga Lions” team suffered two things, surpassing its Malagasy counterpart with a single goal scored by Pape Diallo in the fifth minute at the “Nelson Mandela” stadium in the city of Baraki.

It is worth noting that the final match will be held next Saturday.