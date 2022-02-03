Egypt, the seven-time champion, a record, went into extra time for the third match in a row, after overcoming Ivory Coast and Morocco in the previous two rounds, and won on penalties for the second time in this edition after the round of 16 against Ivory Coast.

And the original time ended in a draw without goals, in a closed match with few chances in Yaounde.

The most prominent opportunity for Cameroon was Michael Ngado Ngadji’s header that rebounded from the post in the first half, while Mohamed Salah wasted one by goalkeeper Andre Onana at the beginning of the second half.

Abu Jabal was the second choice in Egypt’s goalkeeper, and he participated in an emergency after Mohamed El-Shennawy was injured in the round of 16.

Abu Jabal was injured in front of Morocco and did not complete the previous meeting, but he quickly recovered to participate today.

Cameroon could have scored in the first half from two consecutive corner kicks, but defender Michael Ngadou Ngadji’s header bounced off the post in the 18th minute, and a minute later the same player missed a dangerous opportunity after a strange stumble in front of the goal.

And Mohamed Salah had the most dangerous attempt for Egypt with an early shot over the goal.

And the Liverpool star took advantage of a wrong pass to be unique to goalkeeper Andre Onana, who advanced and aborted the danger ten minutes after the second half.

Samuel Jueh Om responded with a powerful shot from a distance that touched the goalkeeper Abu Jabal, who underwent treatment more than once in the meeting.

The Portuguese coach, Carlos Queiroz, was expelled in the last minutes for protesting against the decisions of the Gambian referee Bakari Gasama, who the Egyptian Federation objected to his appointment before the match.

In the first extra period, Salah hit a dangerous ball next to the post after passing through substitute Ramadan Sobhi.

Sobhi escaped control at the end of the second overtime period and passed a dangerous cross, but no one was able to turn it into the goal.

When resorting to penalty kicks, Abu Jabal excelled in blocking the kicks of Harold Mukodi and James Leah Seleki, while Clinton Nji hit the last kick outside the goal, while Vincent Abubakar scored the only successful kick at the beginning.

From Egypt, Ahmed Sayed (Zizou), Mohamed Abdel Moneim and Muhannad Lashin scored three successful kicks.