Dango Ottara scored in the second minute of stoppage time for the first half, before he was sent off eight minutes before the end after the intervention of the video assistant referee.

Burkina Faso plays in the semi-finals on Wednesday against Senegal or Equatorial Guinea, who meet on Sunday.

Burkina Faso was the best in the first half thanks to a quick performance, and almost opened the scoring through Cyril Bayala when he bypassed the Tunisian defense and hit a ball from close range that was saved by goalkeeper Bashir Ben Said in the 24th minute.

Tunisia’s most prominent opportunity came when Wahbi Khazri hit a free kick, which the Burkina Faso goalkeeper saved for a corner kick.

From a counterattack, the ball reached Otara on the right side, sprinted towards the goal, then dribbled past two defenders before firing past Ben Said.

Burkina Faso was a threat to Tunisia’s goal in the second half and missed more than one opportunity to consolidate its supremacy. And Ben Said saved an attempt from a solo position in the 51st minute.

Tunisia’s performance improved after coach Mundhir El Kebir pushed player Naim Seletti.

Celiti crossed to Khazri, but the French Montpellier striker missed it strangely in the 57th minute.

The referee issued a yellow card to 19-year-old Otara after interfering with the elbow on Ali Maaloul, but the video assistant referee asked the referee to review the incident to change his decision to an expulsion.