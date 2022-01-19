The Tunisian Federation wrote on its Facebook page: “On the evening (Wednesday), the players participated in a training session in the presence of 16 players and in the absence of the rest (from 28 players in the official squad for the finals) due to their infection with the Covid-19 virus,” at a time when “Nours hopes” Carthage decided their ticket to the final round.

He added, “The tests revealed on Tuesday that Ali Maaloul, Ayman Dahman, Ghaylan Al-Shaalali, Muhammad Ali bin Ramadan, Wahbi Al-Khazri, Ali Jamal and Muhammad Amin bin Hamida, who were isolated from the group, were infected.”

He added that the tests proved that Mohamed Dragher had recovered, while five other players who were injured at the start of the tournament are regularly undergoing rapid tests, hoping that they will turn negative before the match against Gambia.

Tunisia had revived its hopes of qualifying for the final price by beating Mauritania 4-0 on Sunday, after losing to Mali 0-1 in the first round.