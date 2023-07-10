Summer is just around the corner. It is time to let yourself be embraced by the sun and laziness. It is also an opportunity to discover new rhythms that accompany the joy of living that is usually unleashed in these months. To do this, there is nothing better than to look towards Africa and see what is heard there.

It is difficult to choose between so many musical novelties that appear in the different corners of the continent almost daily. But you had to try. The intention is to combine new voices with more veteran ones. Emerging rhythms with the most established. Resident artists on the continent with those who have become world leaders. Messages of love with political demands. And, thus, get a cocktail that has a little bit of everything. Of course, this time geographically limited to the west of the continent, with an excursion to the south. Pure chance. In the end, a selection has been achieved that helps to receive the summer with a lot of rhythm and desire to live.

In 2020, Santrinos Raphael presented his first album. It was a breath of fresh air. Three years later he is one of the most promising artists on the West African music scene. And he has achieved it without letting himself be dragged by the trends that prevail in the area. The young Togolese says he draws his inspiration from the greats of the jazz, some hip hop legend and alternative rock bands. This has given rise to a quite personal style. His latest big hit is On va pas divorcer and the video that accompanies it is shot in Valencia.

Bobo Wê learned to play drums in church. He is now one of the most heard voices in Benin. And, little by little, he is crossing borders. The percussion is crucial in his compositions. He likes to mix traditional rhythms with some more current ones to form what he has called “gangan trap”. He bargain It is a talking drum, used to communicate messages between far away places. Using it in his creations, according to him, is a way of valuing his own culture. All this can be seen in his recent song, the jungle.

The South African Bongeziwe Mabandla also took his first musical steps in the church. And from there, he also took off to reach very high heights. His first album dates from 2012. He always sings in isiXhosa, one of the 11 official languages ​​of South Africa. His latest work is titled amaXesha. In it, she goes through the places that unite us with each other: family, friends, lovers… She is characterized by a clean and powerful voice on a background of acoustic guitar. The single has been extracted from it ndikhale. The video is shot in Mexico.

Another artist that is trending at the moment is Iss 814. The rapper reminds the Senegalese authorities of the fundamental principles of democracy with his song Senu Liberté. A song that has acquired a lot of prominence due to the events that his country is experiencing. The composition is accompanied by a very powerful video with French subtitles, because it is sung in Wolof.

Lodon Ko Fatoumata Diawara’s latest album is titled. A work in which she collaborates with artists from all over the world: the Cuban Roberto Fonseca, the British Damon Albarn, the Nigerian Yemi Alade or the Ghanaian M.anifest, among others. A sample of how Malian music can be linked with any other sound without losing its particularities. Of course, the strength, the power of the voice and the know-how of Diawara is a card that plays in his favor. Serve as a sample the simple Mass Den, with the participation of the French musician Matthieu Chédid.

As a finishing touch to this selection, a bit of Afrobeats never hurts. Even more so if it comes from the hand of one of its great queens, the Nigerian Tiwa Savage. One of the voices that are making this sound a world rhythm. Her latest single is titled pick up. It belongs to the album of the same name. In it, the diva appears a little calmer and more relaxed than she was in previous hits.

