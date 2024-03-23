A lot of rhythm, color, glamor and some demands characterize the musical proposal chosen for today. Themes in different languages ​​and with very varied styles that show the creative diversity of the continent.

Jose Chameleone mixes traditional Ugandan rhythms with rumba and zouk from Central Africa and some reggae. In his latest compositions, he has also introduced a bit of Afrobeats, the sound born in Nigeria that has conquered the entire world. He sings in Luganda, Swahili and occasionally in English as well. An example of all this is the single he recently presented, 'Bumper ku Bumper', in which his compatriot Green Daddy collaborates.

The Franco-Moroccan group Bab L'Bluz has brought about a small revolution in the North African art scene. It fuses Gnawa music with Berber echoes of the Moroccan Atlas, and some touches of funk and psychedelic rock. The result is what its members have called 'Maghreb acid blues'. He has announced that his next album, Swaken, will be released in May. 'AmmA' is the second single they have released from what this work will be.

Tunisian Emel also has a new song. This is 'Nar' in which the Mandinka-Malian rapper Ami Yerewolo collaborates. A preview that helps to get an idea of ​​what MRA will be like, the album that will be on the market in mid-April. Speaking about this cut, Emel has stated that it is about women having to take control of their lives, their stories, their colors and their words. In short, recover her own voices.

Sia Tolno chose March 8 to present her single 'Mama Ye'. In it, she pays tribute to her late mother, and with her to all the women of the world. Tolno lived her childhood between Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, always fleeing wars. For this reason, her music is characterized by its protest content in favor of peace and human rights. Her powerful voice is what most identifies this artist. To film the video that accompanies this song she traveled to Ndjema, a town 800 kilometers from Conakry, where her origins are.

The queen of Bongo flava, the Tanzanian Zuchu, also has a new song. In it she shows that she can leave her comfort zone by opting for sound zouk. This is what he does in this composition titled 'Zawadi'. The artist of Comorian origin Dadiposlim collaborates in it. A song that was presented on February 14 as an anthem for Valentine's Day.

Ugandan Eddy Kenzo has not released a new album since 2021, but he continues to have fun with the singles he releases from time to time. In the last one, 'Omutto', he recovers the casual style that characterized his first compositions. The fact that he was a street child never forgets his origins and in all of his videos he has the participation of some young dancers.

A couple of Nigerian artists cannot be missing from this selection. The first of them is Flavour, who has just presented 'Big Baller'. He remains faithful to the high-life and hip-hop that marked his artistic beginnings. The musicals are in the choir of his church, where he played the drum. The video for this song features a large number of famous Nigerians, many of them big names in Nollywood.

We conclude with Kizz Daniel, another of Nigeria's most popular voices. For the chosen single, he has the collaboration of another of the greats, Davido. The theme is Twe Twe and it is accompanied by a video full of color and glamour. Pure afrobeats to put the final point.

