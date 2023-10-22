It seems that in Europe the days are beginning to get shorter and little by little the cold weather is arriving. Meanwhile, in Sao Tome (capital of Sao Tome and Principe, two small islands stranded in the middle of the Gulf of Guinea) the sun ends up flooding everything. Inspired by this climate, which sometimes lets rain fall, we have prepared a selection of musical songs, coming from many parts of Africa, to transmit a little of the heat that is breathed in these latitudes, especially for when the cold is unstoppable. An amalgamation of young musicians and other more veteran ones, of calm and very moving rhythms, of classics and revolutionaries. A little bit of everything, as usual, so that everyone can find something they like.

Here you can listen, by the way, to this selection on Spotify:

Familia Forte is a group made up of five young people from Sao Tome and Principe. He has been trying to succeed in his country for years. However, when he participated in the Youth Festival held in the capital of the archipelago, coinciding with the XIV conference of heads of State and Government of the Portuguese-speaking countries at the end of August, he became a surprising discovery for many of his countrymen Now it is one of the most sought-after complexes in the country. And record companies are beginning to be interested in the band to the point that they are already preparing their first album and tours abroad. One of its characteristics is that many of its compositions are in lining, the Creole language of the islands. As they do in Ma konsê de migathe topic we have chosen for today.

Much better known is Elida Almeida, who also comes from an island in the middle of the Atlantic, Cape Verde. She was discovered when she was singing in the bars of her country by José da Silva, who had already brought Cesária Évora to stardom.

But the morna de Almeida, the traditional Cape Verdean music genre, differs from that of the great diva by being more influenced by the funana and the batuquérhythms created by the enslaved people who populated this archipelago when it was a Portuguese colony. Kaminhu Lonji It is one of his latest songs, belonging to the album say lonji. She also sings in her own language, Cape Verdean Creole.

We continue touring Portuguese-speaking countries and now we make a stop in Angola. There we found DJ Loló, a young man who has toured the world playing at large parties and venues. He now also sings and has released several songs. Among them Liamba, which continues to be widely listened to even though it has been around for a few months.

“Liamba” is the local name for marijuana. In this song, the artist says that its consumption carries many dangers and warns those who use it of the evils that threaten them. Furthermore, he advises them to seek help to leave her.

We change a little and we go to Tanzania, but not to listen bongo flava, which is what hits hard there. There are other rhythms too. Like Frida Amani’s rap. A young woman who debuted in 2015 and who has been noticed since then. After the success of madam presidentnow he has a new single, Talk to me nice (Talk to me well), in which Moni Centrozone collaborates. In it she assures that there is no incompatibility between being a woman and a rapper and that she only seeks respect. And, if they don’t give it to them, they will have to deal with it.

We jump to South Africa with DJ Slique. After having topped the charts with his album champion music 2now releases a single with which she announces the arrival of what will be her new work, which will be titled Injavam vol 3. Is about eKhoneni and features the participation of Emtee, Thota Saul and Saudi. With him she also celebrates his 10-year career and the personal imprint that she has introduced into South African rap.

The Nigerian Victor AD does not hide that he is looking for money in this life. He makes it clear in his latest single, Money I dey find. A song taken from her new work, which is titled after the initials of the song, MIDF.

This composer and singer has been performing since 2014, but it was not until 2017 when he began to be recognized. He always remembers that it has not been easy to get to where he is today, which is why he affirms that he continues to work hard to achieve new goals.

We end with a classic, one of the greats: Koffi Olomide, great representative of soukous Congolese. After collaborating with various artists around the world over the last few months, she has just released a new single titled Mwinda.

