For Zelensky’s adviser, the only goal of the mediators was to overturn the ICC’s arrest warrant against the Russian president. EU threatens sanctions against Russia for organizing elections in illicitly annexed Ukrainian regions. The adviser to the presidential office of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, said that the African mission headed by the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, visited Kiev on Friday (16/16). 06) just to ask for the suspension of the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

“There is a point they are concerned about and I believe they came here. Trust comes in small steps: ‘And let’s make one of the points suspend the ICC warrant issued for Putin’s arrest, and that will symbolize that trust and then we’ll move on to the next points…’ Of course, all the other points don’t matter to me. nobody,” Podolyak told the Unian news agency.

Furthermore, he added, so far the only real plan to end the war would be the one represented by the Ukrainian peace formula, while the others are mere variants of a capitulation.

Bombing has shaken African loyalty to Putin

During the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymir Zelensky, Ramaphosa insisted that “there must be peace through negotiations”. At the subsequent press conference, he repeatedly quoted Nelson Mandela.

However, Ukraine’s head of state summarily rejected African peace calls, commenting: “To allow any negotiations now that the occupiers are in our hands is to freeze the war, to freeze pain and suffering.”

Regarding the bombing of the Ukrainian capital on the day of the African delegation’s arrival, Podolyak said he was convinced that the missile attack on Kiev ended the loyalty that some African representatives had towards Russia.

“Of course, they are not going to demonstrate this publicly, it is clear that there is a certain dependence on mineral fertilizers, on additional supplies of raw materials, on money from the Russian Federation, including from military companies that Russia sometimes exports to African countries. ”

However, “it seems to me that the missile attack was a convincing argument, which definitely strengthens Ukraine’s position in the global market,” added the adviser to the Kiev presidential office.

EU condemns Russian elections in annexed regions

The European Union (EU) warned this Saturday about the consequences of elections in the four annexed Ukrainian regions, which the community bloc considers illegal.

“Russia, its political leadership and all those involved in organizing these so-called ‘elections’ will suffer the consequences of their illegal actions,” declared the European External Action Service (EEAS), led by Spaniard Josep Borrell.

For the body, the election scheduled for September 10 would be “another violation of international law” and “another attempt by Russia to try to legitimize its military and legal control” and the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporijia and Kherson, as well as Crimea and Sevastopol.

Along the same lines, the EU denounced that these potential electoral processes “violate the Charter of the United Nations and the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity”: of the invaded country: “Russia has no legitimacy for such an act on the territory of Ukraine.”

In the statement, the EU further reiterates its support for Kiev, underlining that Moscow must “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine”.

illicit annexation

Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) announced on Thursday the holding of local elections in the four annexed Ukrainian regions. The elections would have been requested the day before by the interim governors of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporijia and Kherson, imposed by the Kremlin.

Russia fully controls only Lugansk. Half of Donetsk was under its rule before the Ukrainian counter-offensive, as well as 80% of Zaporijia and a third of southern Kherson province.

The Kremlin announced in September 2022 the annexation of these Ukrainian regions and their incorporation as Russian territory into the national constitution, after referendums held without guarantees of independence and amid bombings.

In addition, the Russian parliament passed a law allowing referendums and local and state elections to be held in Russian regions where martial law is in force, as is the case in these four provinces of Ukraine.

