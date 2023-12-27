Dates are approaching when social norms require giving as gifts. And why not surprise with a good book. Furthermore, if it is African literature, much better. These will help the person being honored, who can also be oneself, to open their mind, soul and heart to new realities beyond those imposed by Western canons.

We have selected 10 novels, four essays, two books of children's stories and a comic that have recently been published in Spanish (or Catalan) or that have been translated. One more opportunity to broaden our horizons.

Novels

A prayer without God (Esdrújula, 2023), by Karima Ziali, is a breath of fresh and daring air when it comes to dismantling clichés. A short novel that takes place in one day, in which we accompany Morad after a night of partying in Barcelona. Her work shift at an airport cafeteria with accumulated fatigue. The questions that arise. The encounters that happen and that shake up your life. In the background, the family home that is breaking down. Farida, the mother, who controls everything. Religion, a slab. One's own sexual identity. Two worlds, that of the house and that of the street, that oppose each other. That creates fragility.

Boniface Ofogo has published his first novel, The empire of the captives (I). Imperfect Past, (Self-published, 2023). It tells the story of a journalist, Clément Boete, who lives and works in Madrid but who, for family reasons, is forced to return to Titirilandia, an imaginary country that summarizes the situation of all those in central Africa and that delves into what entails Françafrique and the evils it brings to the continent. The young man encounters a reality in which public services and basic infrastructure are lacking, in which citizens face the daily struggle to survive while the ruling classes have everything. A work that will soon see the second part of it.

The daughter of the mitangan (Baile del Sol, 2023) is the latest novel by Trifonia Melibea Obono. In it she recounts the history of Equatorial Guinea, from when the protagonist is a girl placed in a nursery, first, and then in an orphanage run by nuns who instill in her devotion to the Virgin, teach her to read and write in Spanish. and sew. It is the forties of the last century, when the small country in central Africa was a Spanish colony. Lucía's life covers those times, those of autonomous government and, finally, independence, which came from the hand of its first president, Francisco Macías (1968-1979), replaced, after a coup d'état, by his nephew Teodoro Obiang Nguema. And even though time passes, the situation of women does not change. They still don't have a voice.

The 2021 Nobel Prize winner in Literature, Abdulrazak Gurnah, has a new book translated into Spanish. Is about The deserter (Salamandra, 2023. Translation from English by Rita Da Costa García), a story that runs through three generations of the same family since 1899, when Martin Pearce, an English traveler, writer and orientalist, arrives in an East African city fleeing from a band of thieves. There he meets Rehana. It is the beginning of a love story that takes the reader to London in the sixties of the last century.

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o also has a new book: The Perfect Nine. Epic of Gĩkũyũ and Mũmbi (Electric Sky, 2023. English translation by Rosa María Alonso Antón). Originally written in Kikuyu and translated into English by the same author, it is a reinvention in epic form of the Gĩkũyũ people of Kenya, Thiong'o's own. At the center of everything, the need for reconciliation between human beings and nature and to know that life has meaning. Written in verse, the edition is bilingual: Gĩkũyũ and Spanish.

Yamen Manai has seen two of his works translated into Spanish this year. The first is Our enchanted abyss (Txalaparta, 2023. Translation from French by Sandra Buenaventura). Through the life of a teenager in the suburbs of Tunisia, a victim of social and family violence, Manai recreates the lack of hope of the young people of his country and the abuses to which they are subjected. For her part, in The burning swarm (Ediciones de Oriente y Mediterráneo, 2023. Translated from French by Elías Ortigosa Román), the author builds a parallel between the struggle of Don—a beekeeper who seeks to live in harmony with nature and defend his bees from Asian wasps—and the plague of religious fundamentalism. Only solidarity and teamwork (like that of bees) can save a threatened society.

In The five mysteries of Andy Africa (Today's Topics, 2023. Translation from English by Noelia González) by Stephen Buoro, the protagonist is a teenager who lives in Kontagora, in northern Nigeria, with his mother. Hormones don't let him think about anything except girls, but from time to time he takes time to reflect on the big questions that every young man asks. A novel that talks about adolescence, religious fundamentalism and identity in today's Nigeria.

2709 Books celebrates its tenth anniversary. It is a publishing house that publishes African literature translated into Spanish only in digital version. To honor the anniversary, they have presented an anthology that celebrates the literary production of African, Afro-descendant and Afro-diasporic women entitled Africa(n)s. Stories for the 21st century. Edited by Marina M. Mangado, it compiles texts by authors such as Agnès Agboton, Ama Ata Aidoo, Aminata Sow Fall, Edwige Renée Dro, Ken Bugul, Lucía Charún-Illescas, Rafeeat Aliyu, Tania Safura Adam, Tiffany Kagure Mugo, Trifonia Melibea Obono and Yolanda Arroyo Pizarro. Translated by Alba Rodríguez García, Alejandra Guarinos Viñals, Carla Bataller Estruch, Marta Sofía López and Scheherezade Surià López.

Children's literature

The Mangué sisters and other African children's stories (Poto poto, 2023) is written by Alejandra (Evuy) Salmerón Ntutumu and has illustrations by Adaora Onswuasoanya Martínez. A compilation of African animal stories (mainly from Equatorial Guinea, but also from other countries), it is an interactive book that, thanks to a QR code, allows access to other resources.

In addition to the novel mentioned above, Boniface Ofogo also has a new book for the little ones. The elephant that lost its eye (Kalandraka, 2023) is a trip to Africa that emphasizes the need for calm to face difficulties. Features illustrations by Marc Taeger.

essays

Why aren't they staying in Africa? One family, two towns: Senegal and Gàmbia beyond the scope (Aledis, 2023) by Jaume Portell Caño. The Spanish version translated by the author himself of this work will soon appear, inviting us to explore the migratory origins in Senegal and Gambia. Two countries that, 60 years after their independence, have not managed to achieve the well-being promised to their citizens.

Alex Anfruns Millán explores in Niger: another coup d'état or the pan-African revolution? (The Old Mole, 2023) what happened in Niger, Mali or Burkina Faso in recent months. Countries with enormous wealth and high poverty rates that have decided to get rid of French interference in their policies and economies. Hence, the West presents its leaders as vulgar coup plotters, while the majority of its citizens see them as liberators.

In Occidental Sahara. A journey to freedom (Ecobook: Editorial del Economista, 2023), Taleb Alisalem explores the geopolitics and economic interests that clash with the desires of the Sahrawi people. Told from a personal perspective, this book gives voice to a new generation of Sahrawis who want to take the reins of the future in their hands.

Structural change in Africa (Catarata, 2023), by Carlos Lopes and George Kararach, questions traditional narratives about the African continent. When we talk about the development of Africa, its achievements are always forgotten: we only talk about conflicts, hunger or diseases. At the same time, there is criticism of externally imposed policies that have done little to transform African countries.

Comic

The sky in the head (Normal Editorial, 2023), written by Antonio Altarriba with drawings by Sergio García and coloring by Lola Moral, can be read in Spanish and Catalan. It follows Nivek, a boy who works in the coltan mines of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and who, after surviving a collapse, begins a journey full of horrors.

