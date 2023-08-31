While African leaders announced that they are studying how to respond to the military takeover of Gabon, the European Union calls on the parties to be cautious. However, the head of diplomacy for the 27-nation bloc, Josep Borrell, points out that, unlike Niger, the coup in Gabon occurred after irregularities in the elections on August 26, which gave the president a third term. Ali Bongo, a member of a dynasty that has ruled the nation for more than 55 years.

“Contagion of an autocracy”? The coup in Gabon is the eighth since 2020 in West and Central Africa and the continent’s leaders are weighing how to stop successive military takeovers in the region.

This Thursday, August 31 – a day after the Gabonese Army announced that it took control of the country, closed borders until further notice, and arrested President Ali Bongo – the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) reported that it plans to an “imminent” meeting of their heads of state to study a response to what happened.

For its part, the African Union Peace and Security Council said it will meet in the next few hours to discuss taking power by force in Gabon.

So far, the two regional blocs are cautious and have not announced warnings, sanctions or concrete steps to follow, unlike their reactions after the recent coup in Niger, registered on July 26.

In the case of Nigerien territory, ECOWAS threatened military intervention, an option that it keeps on the table, although it later qualified it by indicating that an eventual negotiated solution prevails, and imposed sanctions, which also hit the citizens of the impoverished nation and include power outages from Nigeria.

Among the measures adopted by the African Union is the suspension of Niamey from the bloc.

Gabonese soldiers appear on television as they announce that they have taken power following the re-election of President Ali Bongo Ondimba, in this screenshot obtained by Reuters on August 30, 2023. © Gabon 1ere/Via Reuters

However, following the armed takeover of Gabon, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, whose country currently chairs ECOWAS, said he was working closely with other leaders to contain what he called a “contagion of autocracy” spreading across Africa.

And it is that the events in Gabon take place after the coups that, only in the last four years, have occurred in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger; actions that erased the democratic advances that the region had experienced since the 1990s.

This is a situation that raises concerns both in some neighboring nations and in Western powers, such as the United States and France, which had created strategic alliances in diplomatic, political, commercial and defense matters, among others, with the so-called Sahel belt.

“We must not forget that Gabon had elections full of irregularities”

Condemnations of the coup on Gabonese soil increase. However, apparently ambiguous pronouncements are spread from the West, since they condemn the coup d’état, but underline alleged anomalies in the electoral process in Gabon.

The Government of Emmanuel Macron asked to respect the results of the presidential elections “when they are known”, although the electoral authorities indicated the triumph of Bongo, just hours before he was overthrown.

“We condemn the military coup and reiterate our commitment to free and transparent electoral processes,” French spokesman Olivier Véran said on Wednesday.

Germany and the United Kingdom also refuted the seizure of power by force, but stressed that there were “legitimate criticisms of the transparency” of those elections. London, in particular, highlighted “concerns raised by the recent electoral process.”

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office indicated that it condemned the “unconstitutional military takeover.”

Meanwhile, the head of European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell, although he rejected the military takeover, this Thursday insisted on the difference between the coups in Niger and Gabon, stressing that the latter occurred after electoral “irregularities” .

“Naturally, military coups are not the solution, but we must not forget that in Gabon there were elections full of irregularities,” Borrell said from Toledo, Spain, where he attended a meeting of the bloc’s 27-country foreign ministers.

The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, affirmed this Thursday that coups like the one in Gabon “are not the solution”, but he affirmed that this was preceded by an “institutional coup” with irregular presidential elections ✍️Rosa Jimenezhttps://t.co/unDXs4rm4f — EuroEFE (@euroefe) August 31, 2023



The Brussels representative added that the EU shares “serious concerns” about the way in which the presidential elections that preceded the coup were organized and conducted.

In addition, Borrell asked all parties for restraint and assured that the evacuation of European citizens who are in that country is not planned, since they do not observe risks of violence. Contrary to what happened in Niger, when several planes sent by governments of the Old Continent and the United States took hundreds of its citizens out of that territory.

Doubts about Bongo’s re-election

Initially, questions about the results came from the Army. The coup d’état was announced just hours after the electoral authorities indicated that Bongo obtained a third term after reaching 64.27% of the vote.

“He did not have the right to a third term, the Constitution was violated, the election method itself was not good. So the army decided to turn the page and assume its responsibilities,” General Oligui told the French newspaper ‘Le Monde’, whose army it annulled the results and dissolved the institutions of the nation.

Gabon’s ousted President Ali Bongo makes a statement via video message, after the military seized power by force and arrested him. Screenshot taken from a social media video, posted on August 30, 2023. © Screenshot from a video obtained by Reuters

Bongo, educated in France and in power for 14 years, comes from a family that has ruled the oil-rich country for more than 55 years. His father, Omar Bongo Ondimba, ruled for more than 41 years, until his death in 2009. Since then his son began to rule, for which reason the opposition usually denounces endemic corruption in “the Bongo dynasty.” .

On Thursday, Gabon’s main opposition alliance said the country should be “grateful” to the junta that seized power, but called on the new military leadership to act responsibly and remain open to discussing the “best solution” to continue.

According to opponents, their candidate, Albert Ondo Ossa, was declared defeated before the final results of the vote were known.

“The Liberation of Gabon”

Crowds of people celebrating the coup and even congratulating the military have been observed in the streets.

AFP collaborators reported that to the sound of vehicle horns and shouts such as “Get out Bongo!”, some residents demonstrated in favor of the armed takeover and applauded police officers, in the popular Plein Ciel neighborhood, in Libreville, the capital of the country.

Groups of people with Gabonese flags celebrate in support of the Army after the coup against Ali Bongo, in Libreville, Gabon, on August 30, 2023. © AFP

Similar scenes were witnessed in Port-Gentil, the second largest city and considered the country’s economic capital, where hundreds of people chanted “Gabon is liberated” after learning of Ali Bongo’s overthrow.

Some of the citizens danced with police and military.

While regional leaders weigh an eventual response, the military junta in Gabon, which has appointed General Brice Oligui Nguema as “transition leader”, has yet to confirm whether or when new elections will take place.

Coups are spreading in Africa, mainly in French-speaking countries, at a time when anti-French sentiment is rising. Many demand the departure of troops that have cooperated in the fight against jihadist groups, collaborations that they see as an interference in internal affairs. But from the West they fear the strengthening of extremist groups.

With Reuters and AFP