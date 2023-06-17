A prominent African delegation, made up of four presidents, a prime minister and two special envoys, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and later left for St. Petersburg, Russia, for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Their purpose is to act as mediators in the conflict between the two countries. However, the delegation’s arrival comes amid escalating fighting on the ground.

The mission led by the presidents of South Africa, Senegal, Zambia and the Comoros, together with the Egyptian prime minister and two special envoys from Congo Brazzaville and Uganda, continues its work to promote peace between the two former allies in the former Soviet Union.

After their meeting with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky on Friday, the delegation arrived in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on Saturday for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

During their visit to kyiv on Friday, the delegation led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged a de-escalation in the conflict. Ramaphosa stressed that “peace must be achieved through negotiations.”

However, this proposal was quickly rejected by the Ukrainian president. Zelensky ruled out such a possibility during a joint press conference with the delegates.

“During our meeting, I made it clear on several occasions that to allow negotiations with Russia at this time, with the occupier present on our territory, would be to freeze the war, freeze pain and suffering,” he said.

President Ramaphosa also stressed the need to pay careful attention to the positions of both countries. “We think it is crucial to listen carefully to what both countries have to say, and tomorrow we will have the opportunity to listen to President Putin,” he said.

Last month, Pretoria announced the launch of the African peacekeeping mission, which has come under fire for its proximity to Moscow. South Africa has refused to condemn Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine, arguing that it maintains a neutral position and seeks to prioritize dialogue.







In broader terms, African countries have shown less unanimity than the great Western powers in denouncing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, the continent has experienced the consequences of this invasion, including the increase in the prices of cereals and fertilizers, which continue to threaten food security in several African countries.

Mediation amid Ukrainian counteroffensive

But experts say the mediation mission’s prospects for success are bleak as it takes place at a time of intensifying fighting on the ground due to the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Before arriving in kyiv, a Congolese diplomatic source acknowledged that the mission was not getting off to a good start. “The conditions to hold peaceful and constructive talks are no longer present” due to the escalation of violence, he told Jeune Afrique.

Other analysts are even more skeptical about the chances of mediation’s success. According to Anatoliy Oktysiu, a Ukrainian political analyst interviewed by the AFP news agency, the African leaders “can’t offer us anything in terms of resolving the conflict.” Oktysiu claimed that they lack political weight and influence.

However, Alex Vines of the British think-tank Chatham House argues that African leaders have some influence over the Russian president. According to the expert, the mediation “has a chance” to win some concessions from the Kremlin, especially before the next Russia-Africa economic summit, which will be held in Saint Petersburg next month.

kyiv reports on liberation of cities and territorial advances

Meanwhile, on the front lines, offensives and counter-offensives are intensifying. This Saturday, June 17, in the Kharkiv region, four people lost their lives when their vehicle was hit by a Russian missile while heading to the town of Houriv Kozatchok, according to the local governor, who reported the incident via Telegram.

Mainly on the southern front, the kyiv authorities claim to have liberated several towns and gained ground over an area of ​​several square kilometres.

Ukrainian forces announced advances of two kilometers in multiple directions, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, who acknowledged that they face strong resistance from Russian troops. Maliar reported via Telegram that the Army is carrying out both offensive and defensive operations, achieving some success despite Moscow’s air and artillery superiority.

According to Maliar, the Ukrainian troops have only lost one position in the sectors where they are on the defensive. In the south, simultaneous offensives in several directions were reported, with the Russians reinforcing their positions around Berdiansk and Mariupol. “Practically in all the areas and directions where our units are advancing in the south, we are achieving tactical successes,” he concluded.

In the east, Russian forces are also carrying out multiple assault operations to displace Ukrainian troops. According to Maliar, they recently deployed forces in the direction of Bakhmut, while Ukrainian troops maintain high positions around the city and continue with localized offensives.

However, the intensity of the fighting around Bakhmut has subsided somewhat of late, according to his statement.

However, military analysts point out that Ukraine has not yet launched its full forces in the counteroffensive and continues to assess the front to identify possible weak points.

Moscow rules out chances of success for the Ukrainian counteroffensive

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that the counteroffensive undertaken by Ukrainian forces to repel the invading troops has “no chance” of succeeding.

During his participation in an economic forum in Saint Petersburg, broadcast live on Russian television, Putin referred to Kiev’s current offensive in southern Ukraine, stating that “the Ukrainian Armed Forces have no chance there or in other areas “.

The Russian president pointed out that the Ukrainian forces used their so-called strategic reserves to break through the Russian defenses, consolidate their own and advance, but “none of these objectives have been achieved.”

In addition, Putin insisted that the invaded country is suffering “very significant losses” and estimated that they could not maintain a prolonged fight due to the exhaustion of their military equipment.

