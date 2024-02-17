Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/17/2024 – 19:22

African political leaders defended, this Saturday (17), the urgency of a profound reform in the international financial system. Meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where the 37th Summit of the African Union (AU) is taking place, heads of state and members of governments also once again discussed the creation of a continental financial system focused on the interests and needs of the 54 African countries.

Both at the summit and in part of the side events, such as the Presidential Dialogue on African Union Financial Institutions and Global Financial Architecture Reforms, participants are discussing proposals such as the creation of at least three new financial institutions: the African Central Bank (BCA); the African Monetary Fund (FAM) and the African Investment Bank (BAI).

Related news:

The idea is that these institutions form the backbone of the African system, stimulating monetary and financial integration, continental economic development and greater regional participation in the global economy.

On social media, the African Union (a body that, in 2002, succeeded the extinct Organization of African Unity) reported that the heads of State and Government are committed to “accelerating” the continental monetary union, “harmonizing” national differences and creating the three new institutions.

“As we stand on the cusp of a new era, facing challenges and opportunities, it is imperative that we take bold and decisive action to reshape the financial landscape in a way that reflects the aspirations and interests of all nations, particularly those in Africa” , said the Commissioner for Trade and Industry of the African Union Commission, Zambian Albert Muchanga, stating that the current global financial system is flawed and favors the “marginalization” of developing nations by distributing resources and power unequally.

“Despite Africa being home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies and emerging markets, it remains underrepresented and underserved in existing financial institutions,” Muchanga added. “By combining our resources and expertise, we can create institutions tailored to the specific needs and priorities of African nations. This will promote greater collaboration and solidarity among African Union Member States.”

Innovation

The vice-president of the African Union, Monique Nsanzabaganw, highlighted the potential for continental financial institutions to leverage innovative ventures, promoting responsible investment practices and boosting the economic transformation of African countries.

“The African Union’s financial institutions have the potential to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development on the continent. By leveraging innovative financing mechanisms and promoting responsible investment practices, these institutions can unlock the vast potential of Africa’s human capital and natural resources, driving economic transformation and creating opportunities for people, including women and youth,” said Monique.

“We must work together to develop a robust global financial architecture that puts African development priorities at the center of efforts to address the common burden,” proposed Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. “It is urgent that we finance productive projects that generate sufficient growth so that, in the future, we can pay off the financing debt [do próprio empreendimento].”