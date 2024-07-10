Very long heat wave in Italy with African anticyclone to last at least 15 daysexcept for some strong storms in the North. The peaks are expected between Sicily and Sardinia with 42-43°C already in the next few hours, then there will be a new development on Friday that will partially block the rise of the infernal heat.

Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.itconfirms the gradual arrival of the most intense heat wave of 2024 (so far), also extended to the north and with values ​​above 37°C widespread. In detail, already from the next few hours the thermometer will mark 37-38°C also in Rome with the African heat spreading throughout Italy: only in the North-West will we have some thunderstorms in the mountains that will locally spill over to the adjacent plains. Thursday will be a carbon copy of Wednesday, while a big novelty is expected for Friday with the outbreak of violent thunderstorms in the North.

On Friday 12th July an Atlantic disturbance, passing through the heart of Europe, will in fact touch the Alps since the early hours of the morning with thunderstorms on the mountainous sector of the North-West: the possibility of some heavy showers is also expected between the plains of Piedmont and those of Lombardy. From the afternoon other thunderstorms will move towards the East, also affecting the Lower Veneto, especially in the evening, and Emilia Romagna. The Alps will experience a widely unstable day with many showers and a temporary significant drop in temperatures.

But it will only be a break: from Saturday, gradually, the African anticyclone will return even more forceful and extensive. In the morning we will have the last gusts of unstable air with some showers in the North, then the synoptic configuration will become monotonous for several days.

From Sunday, and until at least July 25, the heat will be extreme everywhere with the African anticyclone: ​​high pressure will expand to Ukraine bringing about 10°C more than average across the entire peninsula. We will experience a complex period, also very muggy and with nighttime lows that will approach and locally exceed 25°C in the Center-South!

It will be a very dangerous wave, especially for its persistence; let’s prepare ourselves in time and take out everything we need: patience, caution, fans and lots of drinking water to mitigate the power and persistence of this fearsome African anticyclone. Unfortunately, the climate has changed and Italy, even in the coming years, will find itself increasingly facing these subtropical phases with highs above 40°C and lows well above 25°C.

IN DETAIL

Wednesday 10th. In the North: some thunderstorms on the Alpine borders, sun and sultry heat elsewhere. In the Center: sun and very hot. In the South: plenty of sunshine and African heat.

Thursday 11th. In the North: sun and increasingly intense heat. In the Center: sun and very hot. In the South: sunny and very hot.

Friday 12th. In the North: thunderstorms on the Alps, Prealps and locally also in the plains. In the Center: sunny and very hot. In the South: sunny and very hot.

Trend: sunny and hot, anticyclone in full swing.