Weekend of African heat and mugginess over much of Italyto close a week that for now remains without red dots (the maximum alert signal, level 3). According to the latest update of the heat wave bulletin of the Ministry of Health, Today Friday July 26th Meanwhile, the orange dot returns to 6 provincial capitals: Florence, Frosinone, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, and Rome.

Tomorrow, Saturday 27th Julytherefore, the cities with risk level 2 will increase: out of the 27 monitored provincial capitals, 12 will be ‘orange’. Orange dot, therefore, in Bologna, Bolzano, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo. Green dot (risk level 0) only in Cagliari; for the rest, yellow will dominate (risk 1).

Caronte returns this weekend

Another day of respite, therefore, with high but bearable temperatures. Then, starting from the weekend, the super heat will return with mugginess and hellish climate ‘ferried’ by the African anticyclone Caronte. This is the weather forecast by Andrea Garbinato, editor in chief of the site www.iLMeteo.itwhich confirms that in the next few hours temperatures will undergo a slight decline, remaining at values ​​typical of the Azores Anticyclone of the past. In practice, we will return, for a few hours, to the climate of the last century, warm but not very hot. However, from the weekend, Caronte will return, an African anticyclone that will advance indefinitely.

In detail, in the next few hours a flow from the north-west will persist at altitude that will allow you to breathe better, without oppressive heat, and that will also favor greater cloudiness in the North and some isolated thunderstorms close to the reliefs. These will be local showers that will evolve during the day, in the afternoon. The maximum temperatures will rise up to 35°C in the South and in Florence and Terni, up to 34°C in the Capital and in Naples: these are acceptable values ​​for the period of the Summer Sun in Italy.

As mentioned, however, the African Anticyclone will return from the weekend with significantly increasing temperatures: within the first few days of next week the maximum temperatures will once again reach 39-40°C in the southern regions, but also in the central ones (Rome, Florence and Terni in particular); tropical nights are also expected in Messina, Palermo and Rimini with a minimum of 26°C (almost ‘super tropical’), while 25°C are expected at night in Ancona, Brindisi, Cagliari, Catania, Como, Genoa, Imperia, La Spezia, Lodi, Massa, Milan, Monza, Pavia, Pesaro, Pescara, Reggio Calabria and Savona.

The coming heat wave will last a long time in the Center-South, while in the North it will start already at the beginning of August quick showers and a partial and temporary drop in temperatures cannot be ruled out: however, all of this will be accompanied by high humidity levels, so the perceived temperature and the feeling of discomfort from the heat will unfortunately remain almost extreme, in any case similar to Africa.

Let’s get ready for a long summer phase, classic of the 21st century and of the ongoing Global Warming: minimum temperatures of 26°C and maximum temperatures of 40°C are our new companions in the current weather.