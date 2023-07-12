The torrid heat in Italy does not let up and even today – especially between Rome and Bologna – a day dominated by the sun and very high temperatures is looming. There are 8 red dot cities, besieged by the African anticyclone Cerberus with alert level 3 for heat well over 30 degrees and for health risks, especially for children and the elderly.

The list, monopolized by Lazio, includes Bologna, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Viterbo. More bearable conditions in 5 cities – Ancona, Bari, Campobasso, Pescara and Trieste – associated with the orange dot. For 14 provincial capitals, however, yellow stamps: Bolzano, Brescia, Cagliari, Catania, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Messina, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Turin, Venice and Verona.

High temperatures risk aggravating pathologies and ailments. “In the early stages of this heat wave, the elderly and more fragile people tend to stay indoors. But this prudence has time and necessity limits: there is the risk that if this increase in temperatures lasts several days, it will be inevitable see a significant increase in access to the emergency room”, Andrea Fabbri, director of the study center of Simeu, the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine, told Adnkronos Salute.

“The elderly cannot remain barricaded inside the house for 1-2 weeks – warns Fabbri – They often have multiple chronic diseases and if the house is not air-conditioned the temperatures are still high and living there is not easy. Dehydration is around the corner and those with pathologies have an exacerbation, especially if they have respiratory or cardiac diseases. We must be ready – he concludes – to face a possible wave of accesses to the emergency room in the coming days “.

If the heat dominates in the Center and in the South, the weather picture is characterized by bad weather in various sectors of the North. In Lombardy, the orange alert is triggered for the arrival of rain and thunderstorms, in particular in the Alpine areas with possible extension of the phenomena on the adjacent plains, of Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the autonomous province of Bolzano and Friuli Venezia Giulia .

Today, in the morning, a lull is expected before an increase in the intensity of the precipitations. The orange alert is a prerogative of some areas of Lombardy, while the yellow alert is triggered in part of Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige.