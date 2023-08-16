In the next 48 hours there will be 7 cities with an orange sticker: Bologna, Frosinone, Latina, Rieti, Perugia, Rome and Verona.

It’s African heat again in Italy, with temperatures rising again today and tomorrow and a heat wave is expected in the next few days. Friday will be red dot in 5 cities: Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence and Perugia, while tomorrow maximum alert only in Bolzano, Brescia and Florence. The red dot indicates the highest level of risk with “emergency conditions with possible adverse effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on risk subgroups such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases”. This was highlighted by the heat wave bulletin of the Ministry of Health which monitors 27 cities.

Always in the next 48 hours there will be 7 orange dot cities (level 2 alert): Bologna, Frosinone, Latina, Rieti, Perugia, Rome and Verona.