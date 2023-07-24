Heat and water storms bend Italy

Water storms and hailstorms. But also heat peaks never seen before, so high as to not allow planes to land in Olbia due to the incandescent asphalt. Italy is under the attack of violent and out of control atmospheric events. This Monday 24 July is characterized by three episodes in particular: the violent downpour that hit between Milan and Brianza, the Delta DL 185 company flight, departing from Milan Malpensa and direct to New York JFK, diverted to Fiumicino airport after encountering adverse weather conditions and landings stopped at Olbia airport because the runway was 47 degrees. Specifically, these last two episodes are the emblem of an Italy divided in two: the grip of bad weather in the North and the pall of infernal heat in the South.

And that’s not all because there are 16 cities heading towards the red dot due to high temperatures: Bari, Cagliari, Campobasso. Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti and Rome. The news: in the early afternoon a Milan and in Brianza the heavy rains have caused damage and death. uA 58-year-old woman died after being crushed by a tree while walking in Lissone (Monza), around 3.50pm. It was useless to ask for help from some passers-by. The firefighters worked for a long time to extract her body stuck under the trunk.

Firefighters in action in Lombardy: dozens of interventions for fallen plants, uncovered roofs and flooding. Milan, Monza and Brianza and Varese are the most affected provinces

The fall of trees on various roads damaged some sections of the electricity supply network for the vehicles. The M2 has been closed between Vimodrone and Cernusco sul Naviglio. Also Trenord has announced “several damage to the infrastructure due to bad weather” with numerous traffic problems. The trains of the various directions of Lombardy suffered delays of over 1 hour with many cancellations in all lines. In particular, the lines to Como, Lecco and Sondrio were blocked due to “serious damage to the Monza station”.

See also "Abu Dhabi Environment" announces details of plans to accelerate work in the emirate Flight DL185 took off from Milan Malpensa and headed for New York Jfk, then landed at Rome Fiumicino

Then the fear in flight due to a strong hailstorm which caused serious damage to the Delta DL 185, which departed from Milan Malpensa and direct to New York JFK, diverted to Fiumicino. The flight landed just before 2 pm at the Roman airport. “The plane suffered some damages during severe weather which are under review by our local maintenance team,” the company said.

The airport runway thermometer Olbia Costa Smeraldainstead, registered i 47 degrees. Too many planes to land, so airport security diverted them to other airports. This afternoon only one plane landed on time, three were diverted to other airports and the others have arrived late. The passengers of three Easyjet flights managed to arrive in Sardinia, but arriving from Paris they found themselves in Alghero (on the other northern shore of the island), while those who had departed from Milan and Amsterdam had to land in Cagliari (about 250 kilometers from Olbia).

In Catania the heat has caused the electricity outages that have been affecting the Sicilian city for days. Codacons has asked the Government to proclaim a state of emergency in the region, adopting “all consequent measures to protect public safety and guarantee the basic rights of the population”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

