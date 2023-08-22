The African heat wave in Italy gives no respite and today there are as many as 16 red dot cities, according to the updated bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Tomorrow the cities with the maximum alert level for health consequences will become 17.

In detail, the hottest cities today are Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Milan, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste and Verona. To these will be added tomorrow Venice. Of the 27 cities monitored, none is green dot (level 0 alert).

IT’S THE THIRD HOTTEST YEAR ON THE PLANET

This year ranks, so far, the third warmest year on record on the planet, with land and ocean surface temperatures 1.03 degrees Celsius higher than the 20th century average. This is what emerges from the analysis by Coldiretti, based on the processing of data relating to the first seven months of 2023 from the Noaa database, the National climatic data center which has been recording world temperatures since 1850.

The first seven months are on the podium of the hottest behind, in order, 2016 and 2020 and were characterized by above-average temperatures over most of the globe in the east, south and north of North America, in South America, Europe , Africa, North and South Oceania and Asia. But to be noted, according to Coldiretti, is also ”the multiplication in the various continents of extreme events that have caused floods, storms and hurricanes such as the latest tropical storm Hilary over California”.

In Italy, 2023 ranks so far in the top ten hottest years ever with a temperature 0.67 degrees higher than the historical average which ranks it third among the highest ever recorded in the period since 1800, when the surveys, according to the analysis by Coldiretti on the Isac Cnr data in the first seven months of 2023, which also show that for northern Italy it was the second hottest year, with the anomaly of the period being well +0.86 degrees above average.