The African heat, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees in central and southern Greece, led to the closure of the Acropolis of Athens between 12 and 17. The decision was taken after a tourist visiting the well-known archaeological site in the morning felt ill due to the heat and was taken to hospital, but his conditions do not give cause for concern.

According to meteorologists, there is no sign that temperatures in Athens will drop around the usual 35 degrees recorded in July. In Greece, companies have been banned from sending delivery men to the streets for food deliveries and beyond during the hottest hours, while civil servants have been advised to work from home if possible. In addition, cities and towns across the country have opened air-conditioned buildings to the public so that citizens can escape the scorching heat.