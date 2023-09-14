Home page World

Italy is currently experiencing unsettled weather with rain. But midsummer will soon return – thanks to very hot air from the south.

Munich – The weather in Italy is currently the same as in Germany. After hot days, it’s time to cool down. But the temperatures in the holiday destination are also rising again at the weekend. For everyone who has planned a vacation: It gets really hot in the center and south.

A change in the weather with African heat is looming in Italy

Until then, it’s time to hold on. Meteorologists are forecasting for Thursday and Friday ilmeteo.it Storm with lots of rain. This particularly affects the north of Italy, but also the Emilia-Romagna region and the Adriatic region. In some cases up to 40 liters of rain can fall per square meter.

Sardinia is expecting high summer temperatures again. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Franz Walter

And Saturday will also be rainy, especially in Piedmont, the Aosta Valley, Liguria and Lombardy. It could be stormy in northwestern Italy. Because a low pressure area meets moist air from the south, hurricanes could also form. Temperatures in the Po Valley fall to 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, in the north the thermometer does not rise above 20 degrees. It only stays hot in the south.

African heat brings Sardinia temperatures of almost 40 degrees

But a change in the weather is expected on Sunday. It reads like forecasts in Germany, where after storms it will be summery again at the weekend. But when it comes to temperatures, Italy goes one step further. It won’t be as hot as during the heat wave in July, but up to 34 degrees are expected in the middle, and on the island of Sardinia the thermometer is scratching the 40 degree mark. Even in Milan in the north, almost 30 degrees can be expected.

The reason for this is very hot air from Africa that flows from Tunisia to Italy. “Thanks to the increase in subtropical high pressure, the sun will shine again over most regions,” writes meteorologist Mattia Gussoni ilmeteo.it. The high will last at least until the middle of next week. The best prospects for holidaymakers who want to extend the summer. It was only in August that Sahara heat caused alarm in many Italian cities. (mt)