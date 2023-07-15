The African heat dominates the weekend in Italy. From today the heat wave will resist another week in a scorching July 2023: the Cerberus anticyclone gives way to the Charon anticyclone, temperatures rise to record levels which – from Bologna to Florence and Rome, up to Sardinia ‘ – could be further exceeded from Monday, when 40 degrees will be reached and surpassed in several cities.

Between today and tomorrow, 16 cities have the red dot (level 3 alert, the highest) out of the 27 monitored by the heat wave bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Red dot for 48 hours in Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Palermo (Sunday only), Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Viterbo.

Level 3 indicates “emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people and not only on subgroups at risk such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases”, recalls the ministry.

The weekend, therefore, will heat up hour after hour. Today the maximum temperatures will settle at 35-36 degrees, but tomorrow the increase will be significant: it will touch 38-39 degrees in Florence and Rome, with peaks of 40-41 in some areas of Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily.

The picture is destined to become even more extreme in the coming week, when temperatures will be even 12 degrees higher than the average values ​​for the period: the spotlight is still on Rome, which could set a new record with a record of 41 or even 43 degrees. In Puglia it could reach 45 degrees, while in the heart of Sardinia and Sicily the Italian record of 48.8 degrees could fall. It will be better – so to speak – in the North, where, however, the 40 degrees will not be a surprise.