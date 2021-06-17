Searing heat and storms. These are the two sides of the same coin that will probably characterize the next week during which we will have to deal with both a constantly increasing heat and out of the ordinary (so much to remember the terrible summer 2003), with almost tropical nights, but with the risk of severe thunderstorms and hailstorms that could hit part of our country on several occasions, but let’s go in order by analyzing the latest updates of our official APP with data from the European Center, then tracing a trend until the end of June.

Let’s start by saying that in the coming weeks Europe will be divided in two from a weather-climatic point of view: on the Mediterranean basin we will have the cumbersome presence of the hot African anticyclone, while in the mid-high latitudes (Atlantic sector) a flow of rather fresh and unstable currents that will succeed with the passing of the days to be able to cause injuries to the even though solid high pressure core, with the consequence of real storm blitzes also on our country.

In the first part of next week, from Monday 21 and at least until Wednesday 23, African high pressure will dominate which, from inside the Sahara desert, will stretch towards Italy. By analyzing this advance in detail, we can clearly see the intrinsic characteristics of the mass in question: it is a very hot air bubble, of subtropical matrix, which will cause not only an almost total atmospheric stability, seasoned by a lot of sun, but also a surge temperatures. This will likely result in flare-ups of heat with thermometers ready to splash diffusely up to at least 35 ° C over the plains of the North and also in the Center-South and on the two major islands. Slightly different speech for our Alps, where a flow of currents fresher and more unstable it will be able to break through the anticyclone, causing many storms, especially during the afternoon hours. Nevertheless, the heat will struggle to dissipate even after sunset and the so-called “tropical nights” will return: in climatology this term identifies a night in which the minimum temperature is greater than 20 ° C.

In the second part of the week we could face a climatic extremization: if in the Center-South the conditions remain very hot and sunny, in the North we will probably have to deal with real storms due to fresh impulses descending from the Northern Europe. This is a fundamental point: with the heat the potential energy involved also increases and above all the thermal contrasts are particularly enhanced, creating a deadly mix for the development of massive storm cells, even up to 10/15 km high. Therefore, we do not exclude the risk of violent thunderstorms with local hailstorms first in the Alps, then in extension also to the nearby plains: pay attention above all to Piedmont, Lombardy and Veneto.

Over the course of the following weekend (26/27 June) and in the last days of the month, the anticyclone should return to dictate the law over a large part of the country, piloting increasingly hot air masses. The trend is therefore already very stable for a period, characterized by thermal values ​​above the climatic averages of various degrees: in short, the nightmare of the terrible summer of 2003 is more alive than ever.

source www.ilmeteo.it