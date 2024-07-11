Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo, Mogadishu)

Experts in African affairs and international terrorism have warned that violent and extremist groups are still strong inside Somalia, despite the important successes and gains achieved by the security forces and the army, which have inflicted defeats on these organizations, most notably the terrorist “Al-Shabaab” movement.

The African Union has agreed to form a new military force to combat terrorists in Somalia, to replace its current force, which is scheduled to leave the country by the end of this year, amid fears of the growing strength of the Al-Shabaab militants, affiliated with the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda.

The former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister and Vice President of the Egyptian-African Council, Ambassador Dr. Salah Halima, indicated that the new force will replace the African Union Mission for Peacekeeping in Somalia (ATMIS), which is expected to withdraw on December 31, but the Somali government requested to postpone the withdrawal, as a result of developments in the Red Sea region and fears of an increase in terrorist operations by the Al-Shabaab movement.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, the Assistant Foreign Minister described this military force as a positive step to confront developments in the region and the increased danger of the Al-Shabaab movement after the withdrawal of ATMIS, noting that there is American support through the air base located near Somalia, and in agreement with the new force.

Halima pointed out that Somalia’s success in becoming one of the non-permanent members of the Security Council is a positive and constructive step that embodies its success in combating terrorism and limiting extremist activities, especially since Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud took power, who made the war on terrorism one of his priorities.

He stressed that Somalia, with its presence in the Security Council, will have a positive and effective role, especially since it is located at the entrance to the Red Sea, which is witnessing escalating tensions, and by virtue of its experience in combating terrorism, and reaching balanced relations with regional neighboring countries in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa region.

For his part, researcher in extremist movements and international terrorism, Mounir Adeeb, believes that sending new forces to combat terrorism to Somalia is a good step that confirms the pivotal and effective role of the African Union in maintaining security and restoring stability to the Horn of Africa region, and supporting the Somali government and forces in their war on terrorist organizations.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, Adeeb stressed the importance of the presence of these forces being strong, effective and continuous, and translating into results that lead to the weakening of the Al-Shabaab movement, and that there should be other steps from the international community to confront extremist groups, specifically in the Sahel and Sahara region and some countries such as Somalia.

The Al-Shabaab movement, linked to the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda, carries out attacks in Somalia. Despite the movement being expelled from the capital, Mogadishu, in 2011, and from many other areas it controlled, thanks to attacks by Somali forces supported by African Union peacekeeping forces, remnants of the movement continue to carry out terrorist operations from time to time.