Vorskla defender Najib Yakubu spoke about his desire to play for the Ukrainian national football team. Reported by Tribuna.com.

The native of Ghana said that he really likes Poltava, which has become his second home. He also noted that he wants to become the first black player in the history of the Ukrainian national team.

20-year-old Yakubu has been playing in the Ukrainian championship since September 2018. To obtain citizenship, a footballer must have lived in the country for at least five years. The player was involved in playing for the youth teams of Ghana.

Earlier, Brazilians Junior Moraes and Marlos (both Shakhtar), as well as Edmar (played for Metalist) were played for the Ukrainian national team. They all have light skin color.

Yakubu this season played 12 matches in the Ukrainian championship, in which he did not score with effective actions. After 14 rounds, Vorskla is in fifth place in the standings.