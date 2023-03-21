Mexicali, Baja California.- Police agents and elements of the National Institute of Migration (INM) They rescued a family from the African continent in a wild area near the US-Mexico border.

The rescue was carried out during the early hours of this Monday, March 20, in the area known as Bomba Cero and Cerro El Centenario, according to information published by the Mexicali Public Security Directorate.

Both the agents of the Crime Prevention and Citizen Proximity Subdirectorate of the municipal corporation as well as the elements of the National Guard and the INM provided assistance to the family of foreigners made up of two adults and two minors.

Municipalities trained in medical tactics provided help to the family from Angola and provided them with thermal blankets and hydration.

Once the good health of the migrant family was confirmed, they were transferred to a shelter, where they will be provided with emotional and legal support.

“Through the Sub-Directorate for Crime Prevention and Citizen Proximity in charge of Deputy Director Iván Camacho and the search unit for missing persons in charge of Antonio Berenguer, we rescued a family in a situation of migration in a state of vulnerability, by be located in a wild area close to the border fence,” the municipal agency reported through its social networks.