Emmanuel Macron and Mohamed Bazoum, President of Niger, this Tuesday at the summit held in Paris to expedite aid to Africa. POOL / Reuters

Africa faces the risk of serious economic and social suffering – in addition to health – due to the impact of the pandemic. The international community has a moral obligation to help the continent in these circumstances, and Europe has a special interest in seeing this done effectively. In this sense, the international summit convened on Tuesday by French President Emmanuel Macron – the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, did not come to attend due to the seriousness of the crisis with Morocco – to study concrete support proposals .

If the most optimistic forecasts are fulfilled, Africa will grow in 2021 around 3%, barely half the world average and a completely insufficient rate in view of its conditions. The average obviously hides particularly stressed areas, where poverty rates and, predictably, institutional instability and migratory flows will increase. The task of supporting the region economically is enormous but cannot be postponed. It is not just about fighting – also from a health point of view – against the devastating effects of the coronavirus, but against the structural obstacles that weigh down the development of these economies and especially the burden of foreign debt.

The summit tried to give a financial boost in different ways, both through the mobilization of IMF funds and with the extension of the moratorium on public debt maturities. As so often in meetings of these characteristics, the sealed commitments are altogether vaporous and insufficient. It will therefore be necessary to monitor its realization.

But we must welcome the initiative, the intention to focus on the issue, on medium and long-term growth strategies focused on the internal empowerment of the continent’s own economies and, especially, of the sub-Saharan region. , by financing large projects and promoting the private sector. Leaders and societies of developed countries – and especially of Europe due to its geographical proximity and the consequences that derive from it – should at once assume the importance of supporting the path to development of this continent. It is necessary to look for new strategies. This involves reinforcing the dialogue, and in that sense it is a good idea that the next meeting of G20 foreign ministers, to be held in JuneNiger, Congo and Rwanda have been invited, as well as Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria, as well as the presidents of the African Union and the African Development Agency. Africa has made great strides forward, and there are many promising stories. But there is still a long way to go, and Europe must get involved.