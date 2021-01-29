Romain Mbiribindi heads the association Afrique Avenir, which since 1994 has been involved in the promotion of health among the African diaspora in France. He never imagined that his commitment would be that of a lifetime. “At the beginning, our association was very multidisciplinary, he remembers. I mainly dealt with health problems. “ One of the most important was then represented by an acronym of three letters: HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), better known under the name of AIDS.

AIDS, in fact, was raging. We had to act. “At the time, the patients were in hiding, they didn’t say they had HIV. But we knew it,” says Romain Mbiribindi. The association organized seminars in particular. This was not enough, however. “We had to enter into the intimacy of these communities, in order to be able to develop awareness-raising actions,“says the director of Afrique Avenir. Before concluding: “AIDS is a public health problem that cannot be overlooked.”