The 2022 African Cup of Nations enters its final stretch. After an exciting round of 16, only 8 teams are still on their way to becoming the best team on the African continent.
These are the four confrontations that we will see in the quarterfinals:
Date and time: Saturday, January 29 at 5:00 p.m. in Spain, 10:00 a.m. in Mexico and 12:00 p.m. in Argentina and Chile.
Where is the Gambia – Cameroon? The first match of these quarters will be played at the Japona stadium located in the city of Douala, Cameroon, with a capacity of 50,000 spectators.
Where can I watch the game on television? The game can be seen on television in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela through ESPN. In Mexico, it is rebroadcast by ESPN3. And in the United States Fubo TV and Fanatiz USA.
Where can I watch the game in streaming? The meeting will be seen online in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela on Star +. In the United States through beIN Sports CONNECT. And also through Youtube channel of the African Football Confederation (CAF TV).
The selection of Gambia debut in an African Cup and is being one of the revelations. In the round of 16, they beat Guinea by the minimum. As to Cameroon, the locals got rid 2-1 of another of the debtantes, Comoros Islands.
Date and time: Saturday, January 29 at 8:00 p.m. in Spain, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico and 3:00 p.m. in Argentina and Chile.
Where is Burkina Faso – Tunisia? The match will be played at the Roumdé Adjia stadium in the city of Garoua, Cameroon, and has a capacity of 30,000 spectators.
Where can I watch the game on television? The game can be seen on television in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela through ESPN. In the United States, it is broadcast by Fubo TV and Fanatiz USA.
Where can I watch the game in streaming? The meeting will be seen online in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela on Star +. In the United States through beIN Sports CONNECT. And also through Youtube channel of the African Football Confederation (CAF TV).
The selection of Burkina Faso has qualified for these quarter-finals after beating Gabon on penalties, while Tunisia eliminated Nigeria, one of the favorites to win the final victory.
Date and time: Sunday, January 30 at 5:00 p.m. in Spain, 10:00 a.m. in Mexico, and 12:00 p.m. in Argentina and Chile.
Where is the Egypt – Morocco? The match will be played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon, with a capacity of 42,500 spectators.
Where can I watch the game on television? The game can be seen on television in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela through ESPN. And in the United States through Fubo TV and Fanatiz USA.
Where can I watch the game in streaming? The meeting will be seen online in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela on Star +. In the United States on beIN Sports CONNECT. And also through Youtube channel of the African Football Confederation (CAF TV).
the duel between Egypt Y Morocco faces two of the favorites for the title. Egypt eliminated Ivory Coast in the round of 16 on penalties and Morocco beat Malawi 2-1.
Date and time: Sunday, January 30 at 8:00 p.m. in Spain, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico and 3:00 p.m. in Argentina and Chile.
Where is Senegal – Equatorial Guinea? The match that closes the quarterfinals will be played at the Japona stadium located in the city of Douala, Cameroon, with a capacity for 50,000 spectators.
Where can I watch the game on television? The game can be seen on television in Chile and Peru through ESPN. And in the United States through Fubo TV and Fanatiz USA.
Where can I watch the game in streaming? The meeting will be seen online in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela on Star +. In the United States on beIN Sports CONNECT. And also through Youtube channel of the African Football Confederation (CAF TV).
The Senegal team is looking for the semifinals and in the previous round they beat Cape Verde 2-0. For its part, Equatorial Guinea wants to improve its best position, the fourth place it got in 2015, and for now it has eliminated Mali in the round of 16.
