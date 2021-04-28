Sudan on Wednesday, April 28, announced the suspension of an agreement with Russia on the construction of a naval base on the territory of an African country. It is reported by TASS citing Al Arabiya TV channel.

According to the newspaper, the agreement was suspended pending its approval by the legislature. Sudan notified the Russian side of this.

UPD: The freeze of the agreement also implies a ban on any new deployment of the Russian military in one of the republic’s bays, the agency reports. Interfax with reference to Bloomberg.

The creation of a Russian logistics center for the Navy in Sudan became known in November 2020. It was reported that the African republic will provide land for the Russian navy station, which can accommodate no more than four ships, including those with a nuclear power plant.

At the same time, Russia received the right to transport any weapon through Sudanese ports. Ship movements will not be subject to any duties. In return, Moscow promised to provide assistance, including in search and rescue operations, upon request from the Sudanese government.