Bloomberg: Lifting tree-cutting moratorium could lead to deforestation in Kenya

In Kenya, they decided to lift a five-year moratorium on cutting down trees. The corresponding order was signed by President William Ruto, informs Bloomberg.

In the five years that the ban has been in place, the country’s forest cover has grown by five percent, to 8.8 percent of the East African nation’s area. Lifting the moratorium will create jobs and revive the woodworking industry, Ruto said. However, environmentalists warn that the government has little control over tree harvesting, and the country’s regularly drought-prone country could see its forest area shrink.

Previously, the Kenyan authorities planned to plant 15 billion trees within 7 years. The government believes that this will lead to the restoration of 10.6 million hectares of degraded land and increase the area of ​​forest plantations to 30 percent of the country’s territory. However, Daniel Naburi, Nairobi-based environmental consultant Namenyi, said that with the lifting of the moratorium, illegal logging in the country will only increase, and biodiversity will decrease, which will lead to climate change.

