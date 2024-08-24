The two new patients were infected with the subtype 1B, Henry Mwebisa, the ministry’s director general of health services, told Reuters.

The World Health Organization has declared the recent outbreak a public health emergency after the discovery of the new strain, which appears to spread more easily between people.

Ugandan health authorities first declared an outbreak in the country on July 24 when laboratory tests on samples from two patients at a hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo showed they had monkeypox.

The two new patients were placed in isolation in a hospital in Entebbe, about 50 kilometres south of the capital, Kampala.

Uganda borders Congo, where the current outbreak began in January 2023.