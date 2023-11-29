Starting this Thursday (30), the United Arab Emirates will host the 28th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28) in an unusual position: the seventh largest oil producer in the world in 2022, they will host an event in which the main theme it must be the reduction of carbon emissions.

The path that the Arab country has sought to offset its emissions has also aroused discomfort. Blue Carbon, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, signed memorandums of understanding with five African countries (Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, Zambia and Liberia) to obtain concessions for forest areas totaling 24.5 million hectares, the size of the Kingdom United.

The American broadcaster CNN found that the company must present these agreements during COP28, where the regulation of the carbon credits market must be decided.

It is taken for granted that, due to the fact that the president of Blue Carbon, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, is part of the royal family of the emirate of Dubai, the company’s carbon credits generated in Africa must be used to offset the UAE’s emissions. Arabs, but must also be sold to other countries.

However, the policy of obtaining concessions for large areas of African territory raises concerns about national sovereignty and corruption.

A recent article on the REDD-Monitor website, which specializes in issues surrounding carbon emissions, pointed out that communications from Blue Carbon and the governments of the countries where the company obtained concessions talk about serving local communities with projects that will be developed in the ceded areas. .

However, the concessions were defined without “any process of free, prior and informed consent with the communities that will be affected”, pointed out researcher Chris Lang.

“There is no explanation as to what exactly these community wellness programs will be, or how they will be administered, or what role communities will play in decisions made by the programs,” he said.

Saskia Ozinga, co-founder of the European environmental justice NGO Fern, stated in an interview with the website of the School of the Environment at the American University of Yale that “the race for forest carbon in Africa” is taking place with little transparency.

“These agreements carry the risk of harming countries, forestry communities and the climate, and appear to be negotiated by African governments that do not understand carbon markets or that personally benefit from the agreements,” he warned.

Environmentalists also claim that the search for forest areas in poor countries to offset emissions would be a strategy to circumvent the reduction in production and use of fossil fuels, a measure defended by activists.

Documents leaked this week by the Climate Reporting Center and the BBC pointed out that the United Arab Emirates plans to use COP28 to lobby other governments to close more deals in the oil and gas area.

This month, the British newspaper The Guardian revealed that oil and gas fields in the United Arab Emirates have been burning extracted gas that is not captured and sold (a practice known as flaring) practically daily, despite the country’s commitment 20 years ago to zero such flaring. .