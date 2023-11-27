Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/27/2023 – 22:00

Amidst the situation of worsening international instability, with an increase in armed conflicts, governments of West African countries have been reinforcing their speech in defense of reform in the multilateral bodies of the United Nations (UN), especially the organization’s Security Council. President of Senegal, one of the largest economies in the region, Macky Sall stated this Monday (27), in Dakar, the country’s capital, that the international system still in force is harmful to the continent’s countries and deepens inequalities.

“Certainly, Africa is rich in its immense potential. But the rules and practices of unequal exchanges contribute to their impoverishment. This is why we call for fairer and more equitable global political, economic and financial governance. For me, reform of the UN Security Council is a priority. This global architecture that originated in the Bretton Woods Agreements, which created the IMF [Fundo Monetário Internacional] and the World Bank, are also not representative of the annual reality”, highlighted Sall during the 9th edition of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa.

“A fairer and more equitable global governance would contribute to the emergence of an Africa of solutions, that is, an Africa that depends more on its own resources to finance its development efforts and offer new trade and investment opportunities to its partners”, he added.

With the theme “Africa’s potential and solutions to face security challenges and institutional instability”, the event in the Senegalese capital brings together around 400 guests, including experts and government representatives from dozens of countries, on the 27th and 28th. from November.

Sall’s speech aligns with the Brazilian government’s position on the topic. In different international meetings throughout this year, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has demanded change in global governance. During his last visit to Africa, in August, Lula stated that the UN had already no longer represents, in practice, the same inspiration for which it was createdwhich is to coordinate peace and development efforts on the planet.

“The UN of 2023 is far from having the same credibility as the UN of 1945”, he assessed at the time. The permanent inclusion of representatives from South America, Africa, as well as India and Japan, in the UN Security Council has been a constant demand of countries in these regions.

“In a world as interdependent as the one we live in, it is, in fact, useful, and even necessary, to have a prospective global vision of African and planetary geopolitics, if we want to follow the best paths, and find true solutions to economic challenges, of security and others that we face”, said the Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, Geraldo Martins, during his opening speech at the 9th Dakar International Forum.

terrorist threat

From a regional point of view, the spread of violence committed by extremist groups, such as the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, is the main source of security concern in countries in West Africa, the Gulf of Guinea, and the Sahel, a transition region between the Sahara desert and the African savannas and which covers more than a dozen nations.

The cases of Burkina Faso and Mali are among the most serious, with the countries suffering successive terrorist attacks over the last few years, in addition to having part of the territory controlled by these groups, especially in Burkina, forcing the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people. people.

According to the last Global Terrorism Index reportproduced by the Institute for Economics and Peace, Mali and Burkina Faso accounted for more than 73% of recorded terrorism in the Sahel region in 2022.

Both countries have seen substantial increases in terrorism, with deaths in Burkina Faso increasing by 50% and in Mali by 56%. Most attacks in these countries are attributed to unknown jihadists, who may be linked to groups such as Islamic State. According to the report, the escalation of violence in Burkina Faso has also spread to neighboring countries such as Togo and Benin. Of the ten worst-scoring countries in the ranking of terrorism, five are in Africa.

*The reporter traveled at the invitation of the Embassy of Senegal and the African Communications Network (non-governmental news agency).