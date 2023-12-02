Dakar International Forum, held from November 27th to 28th, discussed stability and peace in Africa

Amidst the situation of worsening international instability, with an increase in armed conflicts, governments of West African countries have been reinforcing their speech in defense of reform in the multilateral organizations of the UN (United Nations), especially the organization’s Security Council . The president of Senegal – one of the largest economies in the region –, Macky Sall stated on Monday (November 27, 2023), in Dakar, the country’s capital, that the international system still in force is harmful to the continent’s countries and deepens the inequalities.

“Certainly, Africa is rich in its immense potential. But the rules and practices of unequal exchanges contribute to their impoverishment. This is why we call for fairer and more equitable global political, economic and financial governance. For me, reform of the UN Security Council is a priority. This global architecture that originated in the Bretton Woods Agreements, which created the IMF [Fundo Monetário Internacional] and the World Bank, is not representative of the current reality”, declared Sall during the 9th edition of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa.

The president of Senegal added: “Fairer and more equitable global governance would contribute to the emergence of an Africa of solutions, that is, an Africa that relies more on its own resources to finance its development efforts and offer new trade and investment opportunities to its partners”.

With the theme “Africa’s potential and solutions to face security challenges and institutional instability”, the event in the Senegalese capital brought together around 400 guests, including experts and government representatives from dozens of countries, on the 27th and 28th of November.

Sall’s speech aligns with the Brazilian government’s position on the topic. In different international meetings throughout this year, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has demanded changes in global governance. During a recent visit to Africa, in August, Lula said that the UN no longer represents, in practice, the same inspiration for which it was created, which is to coordinate peace and development efforts on the planet.

“The UN of 2023 is far from having the same credibility as the UN of 1945”, he assessed at the time. The permanent inclusion of representatives from South America and Africa, in addition to India and Japan, in the UN Security Council has been a constant demand from countries in these regions.

“In a world as interdependent as the one we live in, it is, in fact, useful, and even necessary, to have a prospective global vision of African and planetary geopolitics, if we want to follow the best paths, and find true solutions to economic and security challenges. and others we face”, declared the Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, Geraldo Martins, during the opening speech of the 9th Dakar International Forum.

Extremist threat

From a regional point of view, the spread of violence committed by extremist groups, such as the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, is the main source of security concern in countries in West Africa, the Gulf of Guinea, and the Sahel, a transition region between the Sahara Desert and the African savannas and which covers more than a dozen nations.

The cases of Burkina Faso and Mali are among the most serious, with the countries suffering successive extremist attacks over the last few years, in addition to having part of the territory controlled by these groups, especially in Burkina, forcing the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

According to the latest Global Terrorism Index report (complete – PDF – 11 MB), produced by Institute of Economics and PeaceMali and Burkina Faso concentrated more than 73% of “terrorist actions” registered in the Sahel region in 2022.

Both countries have seen substantial increases in violent actions, with deaths in Burkina Faso increasing by 50% and in Mali by 56%. Most attacks in these countries are attributed to unknown jihadists, who may be linked to groups such as Islamic State. According to the report, the escalation of violence in Burkina Faso has also spread to neighboring countries such as Togo and Benin. Of the 10 countries with the worst score in the ranking of extremism, 5 are in Africa.

For the president of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, who participated in the opening of the 9th Dakar International Forum, the continent has become an environment of sociopolitical extremist violence.

“And now, out of control, entire regions are transformed, like the Sahel, into an incubation zone for violent extremism and trafficking of all types. This atypical violence often originates from the confluence of poverty, poor governance and a lack of perspective, which increases social tension and fosters a violent territory.“, he said.

With information from Brazil Agency.