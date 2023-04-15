“We must be very clear. None of the countries I represent has denied the importance of global warming, but this cannot be done at the expense of development,” said Bello.

He asked: “How can it be an economic transition if there is no access to basic services such as electricity” of which 600 million Africans are still deprived.

In these circumstances, the priority for African countries, in the words of the African representative, is to have “a stronger and more effective bank that retains its own identity linked to reconstruction and development,” while discussions on institutional reform continue.

Progress was made during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank with the announcement of an increase in the World Bank’s financing capacity by $50 billion for the next ten years.

But this is not enough to meet the challenges ahead, while the International Monetary Fund estimates financing needs at $1,000 billion annually to ensure the energy and climate transition in low-income and emerging countries.

“These elements are very important to us. I am from a region and a country, Niger, that has been facing climate difficulties, not recently but for decades. We live with these problems and we know we need more resources to face them,” said Bello.

The African representative called for a “smooth transition” at the head of the World Bank, considering that it was taking place “at a very special moment.”

The current head of the International Financial Corporation, David Malpass, is supposed to leave office, most likely in May, for his successor, who will be the US candidate, Ajay Banga, who was born and raised in India. He is the only candidate in the race.

Bello took the opportunity to praise the outgoing president “for his very good work at the helm of the World Bank”.

Bello added that Banga received “strong support from the countries he visited (Ivory Coast and Kenya) and had the opportunity to present to the governments I represent his vision and approach to development, especially in Africa. Some took a stand in favor of it.”

He continued, “We believe that his experience will be very important in helping the World Bank to enhance the mobilization of the private sector, and during our discussion he talked about very important practical solutions to enhance the commitment of the private sector.”