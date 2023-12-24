In a final statement following a coordination ministerial meeting held yesterday, Saturday, in Marrakesh, with the participation of Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, the foreign ministers of these countries stressed “the strategic importance of this initiative, which falls within the framework of the effective solidarity measures taken by Moroccan King Mohammed VI with the sisterly African countries in general, and the Sahel region in particular.” “Private.”

This initiative aims to provide “great opportunities for the economic transformation of the entire region, which will contribute to accelerating regional connectivity and trade flows and to shared prosperity in the Sahel region.”

The Moroccan King announced this initiative on November 6, on the occasion of the forty-eighth anniversary of the Green March that Morocco embarked on to recover its Saharan territories from Spanish colonialism.

The foreign ministers of the four African countries agreed to “create a national working group in each country in order to prepare and propose models for implementing this initiative.”