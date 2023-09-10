A 10-year-old African-American boy was arrested in Mississippi, taken to the police station and put in a cell for at least an hour because he was peeing in a parking lot. “Would they have put a white child in a cell? If it had been a white child they wouldn’t have even stopped him,” said the little boy’s mother Latoya Eason, who had left her son’s car while she went on an errand.

Now the little boy’s family is threatening to sue for civil rights violations if the Senatobia Police Department doesn’t fire the officers who conducted the arrest. “They put this child in a cage because he peed,” said the family’s lawyer Carlos Moore, “we will give the police two weeks, otherwise we will file a complaint for violation of human rights and we will make sure this family gets justice.”