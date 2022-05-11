The Confederation of African Football should have been late, in pronouncing the name of the stadium that was awarded the honor of hosting the final of the current version of the Champions League, in order for the scene to be filled with thick dust, obscuring the truth, concealing it or obliterating it, it does not matter, so that the smoke of controversy that burns the rug and curtains will rise. The appointment of the Mohammed V complex in Casablanca, Morocco, is a pretext for Al-Ahly club to rise against the African Union. Morocco’s Wydad defeats Angolan Petro Atlético in its stronghold, and Egypt’s Al-Ahly drops Algeria’s ES Setif with a “quartet”, saying that Africa will live on a historic final rhythm between Al-Ahly and Wydad, a repeating final for the “2017 version”.

There is no dispute that the African Union confused the picture, and gave way to appeals that have no legal basis, and it is very late in announcing the final stadium, but returning to the origin of the topic will expose many inaccuracies, the first of which is that those who talk about the principle of equal opportunities, and the need to implement neutrality in The appointment of the final stadium was wrong, even if he threatened to resort to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and therefore all the allegations that would come would be null or defective.

We all remember that the African Union launched requests for offers to host the Champions Final in its current version, in order to activate a decision it had previously taken to conduct the final from one match, and that was, with the end of the group stage, and certainly no one at the time knew, but no one could speculate on my sides. The issue is that CAF was looking for the final for a stadium that matches the criteria set in advance, and not for a neutral stadium, and we all mention that only two stadiums were nominated to host this final, the Mohammed V complex in Casablanca and Abdou Lai Wade Stadium in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, and therefore had to The Confederation of African Football decided to differentiate between the two stadiums not on the principle of “artificial neutrality”, but in the logic of full readiness to host a major football event, and the final went to Mohammed V Stadium for the second time in a row, except because the democratic rule was respected by implementing the principle of voting, and only because the Abdel Lai Wade stadium withdrew at no cost. Then resort to any emergency.

My hope is that the final stadium, with the mechanism that was applied to determine its destination, which is the subject of discussion, will not be a title for beating below the belt and igniting the fuse of disagreement, and our sky no longer bears clouds that do not rain but congestion, and that we go to the continental football wedding, and it has regained the shape it was in before, that Its two sides will be two Arab clubs, in order to make it an occasion to celebrate in advance the Champions Cup with “Speaks Arabic”.