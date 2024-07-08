Heat rising in Italy. During the week just begun, the infamous African anticyclone will return: temperatures rising above 40°C in the South and a lot of atmospheric stability, after a few rather hectic days.

Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.itreports that starting today we will see the advance of the African anticyclone that will expand over a good part of the Mediterranean basin, including Italy. Analyzing in detail this advance of the African high pressure we can clearly see the intrinsic characteristics of the mass in question: these are hot air currents of subtropical origin that will cause, in addition to extreme atmospheric stability with lots of sun, also a surge in temperatures.

The the heat will be felt especially from Tuesday 9th July and for the following days on the plains of the North, on the Tyrrhenian regions and on the two major islands; even in cities like Florence or Rome, temperatures could reach peaks of up to 37-38°C: in short, we will be faced with the typical African heat wave.

The Major Islands will be the areas most affected by this new anticyclonic rise: in Sicily, in the internal areas, peaks of 42-43°C could be reached, while in Sardinia temperatures will approach 40°C. In the rest of the South, thermometers will oscillate between 36 and 38°C.

These conditions will accompany us for a good part of the week, at least until Thursday 11th, so much so that we will have plenty of sunshine and widespread heat across our country.

Only towards the following weekend could the anticyclone be “pierced” by the arrival of fresh and unstable air currents descending from Northern Europe, which would then interact with the very warm and humid air masses transported to the Mediterranean basin by the African anticyclone.

IN DETAIL

Monday 8. In the North: scattered clouds, occasional showers on the mountains. In the Center: sunny and warm. In the South: sunny and warm.

Tuesday 9. In the North: partly cloudy. In the Center: all sun. In the South: good weather, hot.

Wednesday 10. In the North: some thunderstorms on the Alpine borders, sun and heat elsewhere. In the Center: partly cloudy. In the South: plenty of sunshine.

TREND: Sunshine and heat on the rise.