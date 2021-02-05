The Africa Zine website, which is one of the most widespread sites on the African continent, has published a detailed report on the historic mission of the Hope Probe, stressing that the probe developed by Emirati minds to carry out the first Martian mission launched by an Arab country will provide humanity with unprecedented historical information about the planet. the Red.

The report said that with the start of the countdown to enter the probe next Tuesday, at 7:42 pm UAE time, the capture orbit around the red planet, the mission is going through the most important and sensitive stages.

The site included a statement by the director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, Engineer Omran Sharaf, in which he stated that entering the orbit of Mars is a critical stage, because the probe will have to slow its speed enough to catch it in orbit, stressing that high accuracy is essential to avoid the probe crashing on Mars or losing the orbit and being lost. In deep space.

Sharaf said that the design, system and software used to enter the orbit of Mars were all manufactured by Emirati hands, in line with the directives of the leadership to work and build, rather than buying.

And after the probe has covered a distance of 493 million kilometers on its journey that set off seven months ago from the Japanese island of Tanegashima, it will provide upon its later arrival to the scientific stage the first-ever complete picture of the Martian atmosphere.

The report detailed the journey of the “Hope Probe” since its launch from the Japanese base and the various stages it entered, including the launch stage, the stage of early operations, and navigation in space before entering the orbit of Mars, and later the stage of transition to the scientific orbit, and then the scientific stage in which the probe will spend a year A whole Martian around the red planet.

The site stated that the probe will monitor weather changes throughout the day, and throughout the four Martian seasons, as well as provide information about climate phenomena and massive dust storms. He also said that the Emirati mission will focus on enhancing understanding of the relationship between changes in weather in the lower atmosphere, and the loss of hydrogen and oxygen from the upper atmosphere of Mars. Studying the relationship between Martian weather and climate will give us a broad insight into the past and future of planet Earth, and the possibility of life on Mars and other distant planets.

The report stated that the project is a historic moment for the UAE and the Arab world as a whole, as it marked a change in the Emirati development process through its entry into the global space sector from the widest of its doors, noting that the project sends a message of hope to the region, that is, to empower youth in the scientific and technological sectors.





