Dubai (Union)

The Africa Zine website, which is one of the most widespread sites in the continent, has published a detailed report on the historic mission of the “Hope Probe” within the UAE project to explore Mars, the Hope Probe, confirming that the probe, which was developed by Emirati minds, to carry out the first Martian mission launched by an Arab country It will provide humanity with historically unprecedented information about the Red Planet.

The report said: With the start of the countdown to the probe entering the capture orbit around the Red Planet, the mission is going through the most important and sensitive phase before arriving next Tuesday, February 9 at 7:42 pm UAE time.

The site cited a statement by Engineer Omran Sharaf, Director of the Emirates Project for Mars Exploration, in which he stated that entering the orbit of Mars is a critical stage, because the “Hope Probe” will have to slow its speed enough to capture it in orbit, stressing that high precision is essential to avoid crashing the Hope probe on Mars. Or loss of orbit and getting lost in deep space.

Imran Sharaf said: The design, system and software used to enter the orbit of Mars were all manufactured by Emirati hands, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to work and build rather than buy.

The Hope Probe will be on a date with the most complex maneuver in its mission on February 9th, as it will self-propel its speed from 121,000 to 18,000 kilometers per hour to enter the orbit of the Red Planet. After the probe has covered a distance of 493 million kilometers on its journey that set off seven months ago from the Japanese island of Tanegashima, the probe, upon its later arrival to the scientific stage, will provide the first-ever complete picture of the Martian atmosphere.

The report dealt with in detail the journey of the “Hope Probe” since its launch from the Japanese base and the various stages it entered, which included the launch stage, the stage of early operations, and navigation in space before entering the orbit of Mars, and later the stage of transition to the scientific orbit, and then the scientific stage in which the probe will spend a year A whole Martian around the red planet.

The site concluded its report that the probe, which was built with Emirati hands and minds, enables young Emirati scientists and engineers to take on a huge challenge in the field of space science, as the team has been trained and prepared to complete space projects in an effort to build local capabilities and secure a sustainable infrastructure for space technologies in the UAE, in cooperation With global partners.