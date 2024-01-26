MTHATHA, South Africa — The Vatican's recent statement allowing the blessing of same-sex couples has caused a stir in Africa. Bishops have spoken of the fear and confusion the declaration has created among their flocks and said it was out of step with the continent's culture and values.

The bishops also fear that in a place where the Catholic Church is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, the declaration could slow the Church's expansion.

“There is a lot of vitality in many, many dioceses in Africa,” said Bishop John Oballa of the diocese of Ngong, near Nairobi. “We need to protect against anything that could derail that growth.”

He said he would advise his priests to give blessings to same-sex couples only if they sought God's strength to help them “stop living in same-sex unions.” If not, he would advise clergy “not to bless because it may be scandalous to others—it may weaken the faith of others.”

The Vatican recently tried to appease the bishops, saying that “local culture” had to be taken into account, but that the new rule would stand.

Africa, home to 236 million of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, accounted for more than half of the 16.2 million people who joined the church globally in 2021. Concerns have been raised about whether the effects of the new rule could lead to a rift between Pope Francis and the region.

“I think there is already a rebellion that has started to say, 'We are not going to implement this,'” said Father Russell Pollitt, director of the Jesuit Institute of South Africa, referring to the bishops' responses.

Church leaders in Africa have emphasized to their faithful that the declaration was explicit in saying that marriage was still between a man and a woman, and emphasized that the declaration is about blessing individuals, not relationships.

The bishops of Malawi and Zambia have said their clergy will be instructed not to grant blessings to same-sex couples. The Nigerian Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement that “asking for God's blessing does not depend on how good one is.” But he added that “there is no possibility in the church to bless unions and activities between people of the same sex.”

Francisco Maoza, 48, a parishioner who lives in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi, said: “In the African context, even in Malawian culture, we do not allow men and women to marry people of the same sex. So why should priests be allowed to bless unions like that?”

