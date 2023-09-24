Home page politics

From: Christiane Kühl

The UN Security Council is losing legitimacy. The body urgently needs to be reformed to adequately represent developing countries. But the reform is making progress with difficulty.

Volodymyr Zelensky did not mince his words at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday. The committee should no longer represent a world that no longer exists, said the Ukrainian president, who was invited as a guest. Above all, he has an eye on the right of veto for the five permanent members, because Russia is one of them. “The veto power in the hands of the aggressor has led the UN to a dead end,” raged Zelensky. Russia should be stripped of its right to veto. And the 193 member states should be able to “suspend” the veto of a member of the Security Council with a two-thirds majority, he suggested. The council should also expand and give Germany a permanent seat.

The Foreign Minister did make a statement Annalena Baerbock subsequently remained cautious about Zelensky’s ideas and rejected the withdrawal of the Russian veto. But it is also clear to her: the UN Security Council urgently needs reform, and not just because of Russia’s role. Developing countries and non-permanent members such as Germany and Japan have been pushing for more representation for a long time. The call for reform is particularly loud from Africa.

The continent’s states have been outraged for years that the global North is deciding on conflict resolution on their continent. Despite the Ukraine war the conflicts in Africa are still the most important issue in the UN Security Council, writes Richard Gowan, director of the UN office of the think tank Crisis Group. In 2022, 86 of 208 sessions covered African issues. The majority of UN peacekeepers’ missions are in Africa, a continent of 1.5 billion people. But there are always only three African states on the Council without the right to veto, the so-called A3. Currently these are Mozambique, Ghana and Gabon. “Generations of African council members have complained that former European colonial powers dominate these discussions,” Gowan writes.

Africa underrepresented in the UN Security Council

African states are underrepresented in the UN Security Council, says former German UN Ambassador Christoph Heusgen. “It is high time for this to change,” Heusgen recently told the German Press Agency (dpa). Such reform is so important because the UN Security Council is the global center of decision-making on international peace and security. And it remains the only UN body with the power to adopt legally binding resolutions and order coercive measures that are binding on all 193 member states.

Its composition, like ultimately the entire UN, is a relic of the post-war order that no longer reflects today’s reality and has become largely dysfunctional. The five veto states in the Security Council are the victorious powers of a war that ended almost 80 years ago: the USA, Russia, China, Great Britain and France. The latter were still colonial powers when the United Nations was founded in 1945. There are also ten other states on a rotating basis. Germany has also been a member of the committee several times.

Resistance to the composition of the UN Security Council

There has been a UN working group for 15 years to explore balanced representation of states in the Council, but so far it has been unsuccessful. Various scenarios for expansion are being discussed. India, Japan and Brazil demand a permanent seat; Germany has now given up this demand. The US supported the idea Russia would only want to give permanent seats to India and Brazil. And a group of middle powers – including Italy, Mexico, Turkey and South Korea – want 10 additional non-permanent seats but no additional permanent seats. None of the five veto powers is willing to give up their veto right – and neither wants to add further veto powers. In all of this, our own national interests shine through quite clearly.

Is the veto still relevant? The UN Security Council at its meeting on Wednesday © SPENCER PLATT/AFP

The 54 members of the African Union (AU) have been demanding since 2005 that their continent receive two permanent seats with veto rights and three non-permanent seats. “Everyone agrees that Africa should have a stronger voice in the Council,” writes expert Gowan. “But what exactly that means remains unclear, also because the African group is demanding two permanent seats – but does not say which countries should occupy them.” However, any reforms to the membership structure would have to change the UN Charter anyway. This requires two thirds of the votes in the UN General Assembly and the yes of all veto powers.

Security Council Reform: The Role of China

What is striking in all of this is that the veto power China Although it has always positioned itself as an advocate for the Global South and especially Africa – but without ever becoming specific, “China speaks rather vaguely about better representation of developing countries,” says Gowan. “China supports special arrangements for UN Security Council reform that prioritize Africa’s aspirations,” said the head of state Xi Jinping recently at the China-Africa Forum on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in Johannesburg. “China will also call on multilateral financial institutions to strengthen the voice of African countries.”

In the dpa interview, Christoph Heusgen said it was astonishing how often, as a UN ambassador, he had experienced that “China, in particular, which always acts as an advocate for the so-called developing countries, is the country that is most blocking reform of the Security Council.” He also has a guess as to why this is the case: “China ultimately wants to prevent its privileged position in the Security Council from being relatively weakened by additional permanent members.”

The problem: China wants the power of the USA break, but not at the expense of their own power in the Security Council. And there isn’t really an alternative.

UN reform: possible solutions

The blockade in the Security Council has at least one positive consequence: it has given the UN General Assembly new impetus. “A striking impact of the war in Ukraine is the General Assembly’s renewed determination to expand its own role in international security,” writes Stewart Patrick from the US think tank Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. For example, she is putting pressure on the veto powers: She passed a resolution in April 2022 that, according to Patrick, “requires a special debate by the assembly within ten days of the use of the veto.” That is not quite what Zelensky has in mind. But it provides an initial incentive against the veto.