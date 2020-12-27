No Result
Africa Voting in the shadow of violence in the Central African Republic, preliminary election results to be announced in January

December 27, 2020
A favorite of the presidential election is President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, who is sitting on the basis of opinion polls.

Central Africa the republic was voted on Sunday in both presidential and parliamentary elections. In many places, however, voting was not possible, as it was prevented by the violence of the country's recently escalated civil war.

A favorite of the presidential election is the president who sits based on opinion polls Faustin-Archange Touadéra. Touadéra’s most significant challenger is the country’s former prime minister Anicet Georges Dologuele, also supported by the country’s former president Francois Bozize.

During the election, Touadéra accused Bozize of plotting a coup. Bozize has denied the accusations of the current president. The former president has been subject to UN sanctions against himself and was barred from running in Sunday’s election.

Preliminary election results are expected to be completed early next month and final results mid-month.

